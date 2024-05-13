Severe thunderstorms cause flooding, road closures in Pensacola area. Here's what we know

A line of severe thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon on Monday placed Escambia and Santa Rosa counties under a number of warnings, watches and advisories. The storms have since moved out of the Pensacola area, but flooding remains the main risk for the rest of the day, as some areas saw more than 2 inches.

The central portion of Escambia County is under a flash flood warning until 2:15 p.m., and six city intersections were flooded.

Santa Rosa County is under a similar flood advisory in the southeastern portion, where the weather service said between 1 and 2 inches of rain had fallen. The service warned that another 1-2 inches of rain is expected.

Here’s the latest on flooding in the area and which areas are closed:

Roads impacted by downed trees and power lines in Santa Rosa County

Downed trees and power lines have impacted the following roadways; drivers are asked to use caution and seek alternative routes when possible:

Various sections of Willard Norris Road from Chumuckla Highway to Dogwood Drive

Indian Ford Road and Petey Lane in Munson

Penton Road in Allentown

Central School Road and Allentown Road in Allentown

The following roadways have been impacted by water over the roadway:

Highway 87 North at Bullard Road in the Berrydale area

Molino Bridge Road at Marion Way and Ten Mile Road in Chumuckla

Additionally, the Navarre Beach Pier is closed due to hazardous weather conditions.

Outside westbound lane of Interstate 10 closed at US 29 exit

Storms left mud and debris in the outside lane of Interstate 10 near U.S. 29. FDOT said traffic delays were expected as cleanup operations were underway.

The Florida Department of Transportation said that the outside westbound lane of Interstate 10 was closed at the U.S. 29 exit because of mud and debris in the roadway.

Escambia - The outside westbound lane of I-10 at the U.S. 29 Interchange is closed due to mud and debris in the roadway. Expect traffic delays and choose alternate routes when possible.

Flooding remains a threat after a line of severe weather moves out of the Pensacola area

Although the line of severe thunderstorms has moved out of the Pensacola area, rain is expected to continue for much of the day.

Flooding will be the main risk for the rest of the day as the severe storms saturated the ground with more than 2 inches of rain in some areas, according to the weather service.

Motorists plow though high water flooding South Ninth Avenue in Pensacola on Monday, May 13, 2024.

The Pensacola Police Department said six intersections in the city were flooded.

Marcus Drive and Texar Drive

Garden Street and L Street

Garden Street and DeVilliers Street

D Street and Cervantes Street

Airport Boulevard and Cobble View Drive

Ninth Avenue and College Boulevard

Additionally, a flood advisory was issued for southeastern Santa Rosa County, where the weather service said between 1 and 2 inches of rain had fallen. The advisory covered the Navarre area.

The weather service said another 1 to 2 inches of rain was expected. Minor floods had begun or were expected to begin in low-lying areas.

Flash flood warning issued for southeast Escambia County, roads flooding in Pensacola

Southeast Escambia County, including the city of Pensacola, is under a flash flood warning.

Between 2 and 3 inches of rain had fallen Monday morning and the weather service said another 1 inch or rain was possible over the next few hours.

The weather service said local law enforcement had reported several flooded roadways with stalled vehicles.

Flash Flood Warning including Pensacola FL, Ferry Pass FL and Bellview FL until 2:15 PM CDT

The Pensacola Police Department had already closed 17th Avenue at the Graffiti Bridge.

PPD said numerous intersections across the city had flooded, and police officers had responded to two vehicles that had stalled after they had tried to drive through the flooded roads.

