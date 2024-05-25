Wichita Falls and parts of North Texas could be in for severe weather Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area at enhanced risk for severe storms. Just north of the Red River, the threat is raised to Moderate, and the National Weather Service is warning of the possibility of strong, long-tracked tornadoes with any thunderstorms that form.

The Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service warns of severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes in the region on Saturday.

The weather service said storms may start mid to late-afternoon.

SPC warns of widespread damaging winds, some hurricane force, several tornadoes, a few intense, and widespread large hail, some baseball size.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Severe storms, tornadoes possible Saturday