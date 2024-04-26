Severe storms could hit this weekend as Oklahomans celebrate art, music festivals

A chance of severe weather is expected on Saturday as thousands of people turn out for the Oklahoma City Festival of the Arts and Norman Music Festival.

The National Weather Service is warning of an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms for much of Oklahoma. Storms that develop in this area could have very large hail and damaging winds; a few strong tornadoes are possible.

If conditions are right, supercell storms could develop in the late afternoon. The threat of severe weather is expected to continue into Saturday evening.

Live radar Oklahoma weather

What happens if it rains on the Norman Music Festival?

Shari Jackson, executive director of the Norman Music Festival, said that the multi-day outdoor concert is "a rain or shine event."

Jackson suggested some attendees might bring a rain poncho to help stay dry.

"We are in close contact with the National Weather Service located right here in Norman, and receive regular updates on the potential of severe weather," she said.

If event organizers get word of a storm headed for Norman, especially if lightning is detected nearby, performances will be paused until the weather passes.

Norman Music Festival

When: April 25-27

Where: Walker Arts District, downtown Norman

Information:https://normanmusicfestival.com

What if it rains on the Festival of the Arts?

According to Festival of the Arts organizers, Arts Council Oklahoma City and city officials will monitor the weather throughout event.

"In the event of dangerous weather, we’ll close the festival and notify our artists and vendors immediately before posting on social media and alerting local news channels of the closure," Arts Council spokesman Will Hutchison told The Oklahoman.

Festival of the Arts

When: April 25-28

Where: Bicentennial Park, Colcord and Couch drives, and City Hall lawn

Information: https://www.artscouncilokc.com/festival-of-the-arts

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Severe weather: Storms expected Saturday during music, art festivals