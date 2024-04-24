Several Westport businesses evacuated Wednesday after KC Streetcar crews strike gas main

Several Westport businesses were evacuated after a KC Streetcar construction crew struck a gas main Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched just before 11 a.m. to the area of Westport Road and Main Street on reports of a gas leak, according to Michael Hopkins, a spokesman for the Kansas City Fire Department.

Construction crews hit the gas line with a piece of equipment, and several nearby businesses were evacuated as a precautionary measure, Hopkins said.

No injuries were reported.

The area will remain closed until a dig team from Spire arrives to cap the leak.