Several Westport businesses evacuated Wednesday after KC Streetcar crews strike gas main
Several Westport businesses were evacuated after a KC Streetcar construction crew struck a gas main Wednesday morning.
Fire crews were dispatched just before 11 a.m. to the area of Westport Road and Main Street on reports of a gas leak, according to Michael Hopkins, a spokesman for the Kansas City Fire Department.
Construction crews hit the gas line with a piece of equipment, and several nearby businesses were evacuated as a precautionary measure, Hopkins said.
No injuries were reported.
The area will remain closed until a dig team from Spire arrives to cap the leak.