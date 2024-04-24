Rounds of thunderstorms could bring flooding and tornadoes to KC area. Here’s when.

Several rounds of storms are brewing and threatening to bring severe weather to the Kansas City area late this week and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather on Wednesday, however, will be calm and mostly sunny, with temperatures climbing into the low 70s.

“Heads Up: Multiple rounds of thunderstorms beginning Thursday, continuing through Sunday,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion. Chances for severe thunderstorms will be on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There is also a chance for heavy rainfall Saturday evening into Sunday. Areas that see repeated heavy rains may see flash flooding and river flooding.

Timing of Kansas City area storms

Rain showers are likely to develop and spread northward across the region Thursday. The weather service said a few strong storms may be possible, but no widespread severe weather is expected for the Kansas City area.

On Friday, there will be a slight risk of severe thunderstorms across Kansas and Missouri, including the Kansas City area. The timing of stronger storms will occur late afternoon and evening, according to the weather service. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

A lull in storm activity is expected Saturday morning into midday. However, a slight risk of severe thunderstorms across eastern Kansas and central Missouri, including the Kansas City area, will return in the evening and night, according to the weather service.

Flash flooding, large hail and damaging winds

Flash flooding, large hail and damaging winds are severe weather threats. However, heavy rains could lead to flooding.

The thunderstorms are expected to continue through Sunday across the area, with rainfall amounts from Saturday night into Sunday morning ranging from 2 to 3 inches in many locations. Some areas may see higher amounts.

There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms across southeast Kansas and central Missouri on Sunday afternoon. The main threat from this round of storms will be large hail and damaging winds.

“Precipitation should end to the east Sunday night,” the weather service said. “By the end of the weekend, the overall rainfall total from Thursday to Sunday could be upwards of 4 to 6 inches of rain.”