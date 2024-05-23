Several puppies dead after being abandoned by owners in Dale County, police say

Warning: The details and images contained in this article are graphic and may be disturbing to some.

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Arrests could soon be made in a “gruesome” Dale County animal abuse case where several dogs were left for dead.

Pinkard Police say officers began investigating after being tipped off by an Amazon delivery driver, who witnessed the dogs’ subpar living conditions at a home while in the area.

When officers arrived at the mobile home, they discovered a grizzly scene.

Pinckard Police Captain Jarred Ogletree told WDHN that two adult dogs were found chained up on the property, and around eight puppies were in “gruesome” conditions; five were barely alive inside a small kennel next to three dead puppies.



(Courtesy of the Pinckard Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Pinckard Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Pinckard Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Pinckard Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Pinckard Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Pinckard Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Pinckard Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Pinckard Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Pinckard Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Pinckard Police Department)

The dogs’ bowls had been tipped over, leaving them without water in the summer heat and their food on the ground.

Captain Ogletree says one of the two adult dogs, believed to be the mother, and the five puppies were taken to an animal shelter in Ozark. However, the shelter staff determined the puppies had to be put down due to their condition.

Pinkard Police have identified the suspects who allegedly abandoned the animals and are attempting to find them. Arrest warrants are expected to be issued.

