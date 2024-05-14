Several people shot in northwest Atlanta
Several people were shot in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon, officers confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
Police are on the scene of a shooting at Verbena Street in northwest Atlanta.
Officers said all the victims were taken to the hospital and that they were alert and breathing.
This address has several businesses including a seafood restaurant and a laundromat.
It is unclear how many victims there are or what led up to the shooting.
Police have not said if they have identified any suspects.
