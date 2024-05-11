Several hurt in 4-car crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Crews with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene of a multi-car crash in Shady Grove on Saturday afternoon.

Crews arrived at the area of Metro Access Road at 3:30 p.m. Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said that four cars were involved in a crash there.

EMS officials were evaluating multiple people for non-life-threatening injuries.

Some lanes were blocked due to the crash.

