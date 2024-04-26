Several departments respond to Chemung County fire

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) — Several departments in New York and Pennsylvania responded to a structure and brush fire Thursday evening as smoke billowed into the sky.

According to an 18 News reporter at the scene, around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, heavy smoke was seen coming from a residence on Neason Road in the Town of Chemung, just off state Route 34.

Numerous tanker trucks and fire crews could be seen blocking several roads up to the structure somewhere along Neason Road.

Information is limited at this time and 18 News will provide updates when they are made available.

