Several area police agencies pay tribute to Ohio officer shot, killed

Several area police agencies are offering condolences to an Ohio police shot and killed over the weekend.

>>RELATED: Suspect found dead, wanted for killing Ohio police officer

As News Center 7 previously reported, Euclid Police Jacob Derbin was ambushed by a suspect after officers were called to reports of a disturbance Saturday evening.

Dashawn Vaughn, identified as the suspect, shot Derbin. Medics transported the officer to the hospital where he died.

Vaughn was found inside a home in Shaker Heights on Sunday.

>>RELATED: Manhunt over for suspect who killed Ohio police officer during ‘ambush’

The Huber Heights Police Department paid tribute to Officer Derbin on social media Sunday afternoon.

“The men and women of the Huber Heights Police Division extend their deepest condolences to the family of Euclid Officer Derbin who was killed in the line of duty (Saturday) night. AG Yost said it best how this was not only tragic but senseless especially as we begin National Police Week.”

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ohio police officer killed in ‘ambush’ shooting identified; suspect still at large

The Englewood Police Department also offered its condolences on social media on Sunday.

“Our deepest condolences to the Euclid Police Department and the family, friends, and colleagues of Officer Jacob Derbin.”

>>Suspect in Amazon facility shooting dead after encounter with Columbus police; 1 officer injured

The Springboro Police Department also paid tribute Sunday night to Officer Derbin.

“AG Yost said it best how this was not only tragic but senseless especially as we begin National Police Week. The Springboro Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the family of Euclid Officer Derbin who was killed in the line of duty (Saturday) night.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released a statement on Sunday regarding the death of Officer Derbin before the suspect was found dead.

“The promise to protect is signed with the blood of our officers. The killer who ambushed Officer who ambushed Officer Derbin will be found and will receive the full measure of justice. It is a cruel irony that a mother lost her son on Mother’s Day and that this murder happened just as we prepare to solemnize our fallen during Police Memorial Week. My heart burns with anger at this injustice, for the family of this young officer and the Euclid Police Department.”

AG Yost issued the following statement regarding the death of Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin who was killed on Saturday evening in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/1CiSYcg0gD — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (@OhioAG) May 12, 2024

This story will be updated when News Center 7 receives additional statements.