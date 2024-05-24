Seven students involved in fight resulting in injury at James M. Bennett High School

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an assault involving approximately seven students that occurred at James M. Bennett High School earlier Friday morning.

On Friday, May 24, at 7:37 a.m., the School Resource Deputy assigned to James M. Bennett High School witnessed a large fight near the main entrance to the school. Road Patrol Deputies and other School Resource Deputies responded to assist. Pepper spray, or OC spray, was utilized to break up the fights.

Two students were transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment as a result of the fight. The School Resource Division has identified seven minor students involved, and deputies will complete Requests for Juvenile Charges through the Department of Juvenile Services, said the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office in a news release.

There is no known threat to the school community at this time. No further information will be released due to the students' ages, the release stated.

This investigation is ongoing. Those who have any information about this case are asked to contact DFC Pecoraro.

