Seven Niagara County law enforcement officers to be honored for distinguished service

Apr. 20—Seven Niagara County law enforcement officers will be honored for their work at the Legal and Business Professionals of Niagara County Lawman of the Year awards dinner tonight.

The organization, previously known as the Judges and Police Executives of Niagara County, is composed of members of the local judiciary, law enforcement and the business and education communities. The group traditionally supports local charities and recognizes the work of members of law enforcement.

The dinner is being held, starting at 6 p.m., at Rescue Fire Hall in North Tonawanda.

The honorees include Niagara County Sheriff's Office Deputies David Ganz and Shagundeep Virk, Niagara County Jail Corrections Officer Scott Mendola, Niagara Falls Police Officers Kayla Richards and Ian Siteek and Town of Niagara Police Lt. Kellie Aderman and Officer James Bissell.

Ganz and Virk are honored for their efforts to save the life of a 3-year-old girl who had been attacked by a pack of dogs. The deputies are credited with providing "critical and life-saving care" to the child.

Mendola is being recognized as a "role model for corrections officers. In particular, Mendola is being cited for his work in the officer wellness program, including the Peer-to-Peer Support Program and Crisis Intervention Training.

Richards and Sitek will be honored for their handling of an active shooter incident in the city. The two officers confronted an armed suspect, who shot at them.

Richards, who pleaded with the suspect to put his weapon down, to defuse the situation, was almost struck by the gunfire. After shooting the suspect, Sitek attempted to provide first aid to the suspect.

Aderman and Bissell are being recognized for their work in the aftermath of responding to a call of an armed home invasion robbery at a town apartment complex. After arriving at the apartment building, a suspect shot at Bissell, three times, as he attempted to escape.

The officers were able to take three suspects into custody without being wounded or injured.