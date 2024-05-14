Services begin today for South Jersey Trooper who died during training

Funeral services will take place today and Wednesday for a Burlington County New Jersey State Police Trooper that died during training earlier this month.

Trooper II Marcellus E. Bethea died suddenly during training at a New Jersey State Police headquarters facility in Ewing on May 5, where he was training to join the elite Teams Unit 1, according to statements from Gov. Phil Murphy and Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

The viewing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. today and Wednesday, May 15 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Mary Mother of the Church Parish in Bordentown, under the care of the Bordentown Home for Funerals.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the church, located at 45 Crosswicks St., at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the obituary, and the burial will follow at Holy Assumption Cemetary in Roebling.

