South Jersey trooper dies during training; what is TEAMS unit?

A South Jersey trooper died while training with the New Jersey State Police.

Trooper II Marcellus E. Bethea, an eight-year veteran assigned to Troop D at the Moorestown station on the New Jersey Turnpike, was training with the TEAMS unit at the state police training facility in Ewing, officials have said.

It’s not yet been made public what kind of training exercises Bethea was involved in or how he died.

What is state police TEAMS unit?

First put together in 1978, the TEAMS (Technical Emergency and Mission Specialists) Unit was as a specialized emergency response team, equipped to handle the most serious police emergencies, according to the New Jersey State Police website.

The unit initially was made up of troopers from the Underwater Recovery Unit, but expanded its scope of operations to including hostage situations, high-risk operations, counter-terrorism and other emergency operations.

Today, the state police website explains, there are three 10-member squads operating across the state.

“The selection process is the most demanding,” the website explains. “Members are selected based on written resume, physical agility test, background investigation, oral interview, and the successful completion of the physically and mentally demanding underwater recovery course.”

The 24-hour unit responds to state, national, regional and local emergencies as needed.

