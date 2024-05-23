Sept 11 exhibit in Elkhart through Thursday

May 22—ELKHART — After a Monday arrival procession, an opening ceremony for the 9/11 Never Forget exhibit took place in downtown Elkhart Wednesday.

Sponsored by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, the mobile exhibit contains items and exhibits collected in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington D.C., which claimed 2,977 victims and 19 hijackers who committed murder — suicide at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the Flight 93 crash site near Somerset County, Pennsylvania. The exhibit was parked in the parking lot at 240 E. Jackson Blvd., near the Elkhart Health and Aquatic Center.

Following a performance of the national anthem by singer-songwriter Julia James and an invocation by Levon Johnson of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, the event featured several speakers who spoke about 9/11, from different perspectives.

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson thanked Patrick Industries for its role in promoting the event, and also noted the Elkhart Fire Department members who were on scene.

"There are many who had not been alive that day," Roberson said, noting that certain aspects of American society, such as travel, were changed as a result of the attacks. "The events that happened that day changed our lives. The way that it jolted you, as it relates to what was next, was very important."

Deputy Chief Kristi Sommer of the Elkhart Fire Department noted the 343 members of the Fire Department of New York who lost their lives.

"They demonstrated incredible courage and selflessness," Sommer said about all 9/11 responders, and about how the attacks had a lasting impact on firefighting, with a renewed focus on preparedness and response.

Of all those who spoke at the ceremony, the most first-hand account came from retired FDNY Lt. Pat Clancy, who thanked the city of Elkhart, Patrick Industries, members of the Elkhart community and his fellow FDNY members.

"Why did those towers get built?" Clancy said to those in attendance, adding that the World Trade Center Complex was made up of seven buildings built on seven acres. "It was unbelievable, because it turned around the city."

Clancy reiterated Roberson's point about how the attacks became etched in the memory of so many who were alive and old enough at that point.

"It's over 20 years later, and we still shake our head because 'I remember that day,'" he said.

Meg Martin works at Patrick Industries, and was one of those who came out to watch the ceremony.

"I think it's really cool that our company is sponsoring an event like this, bringing the community together to honor the event on 9/11," Martin said.

Sam Eichstadt, also with Patrick, shared similar sentiments.

"I think it is really important to remember what happened on 9/11 and those who answered the call," he said.

To learn more, visit t2t.org.

