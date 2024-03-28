Seoul Bus Drivers End Strike After Reaching Wage Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Bus drivers in South Korea’s capital ended their first strike in more than a decade, which knocked out service during the Thursday morning commute, after reaching a wage agreement with management.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The bus drivers resumed their duties in time for Thursday evening service after agreeing on a 4.48% pay hike, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said.

The Seoul bus labor union, which represents some 18,000 bus drivers in the city, had launched the strike seeking a 12.7% pay rise. Management said the demand was excessive and initially offered 2.5%. Inflation averaged 3.6% in 2023.

Commuters had to look for alternatives after some 7,000 buses among 7,382 registered with the city halted operations for several hours in the morning due to the strike.

The work stoppage was the longest in more than 12 years, with the previous labor action by Seoul bus drivers in 2012 lasting less than a few hours. Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said about 90% of buses were out of service about six hours into the Thursday strike.

The strike came as President Yoon Suk Yeol has been trying to end a walkout by doctors that started more than a month ago in protest of a government plan to boost the number of medical school students.

Read more: South Korean Doctors Seek to Avoid Same Fate as Lawyers

Yoon, a conservative, has found support among voters for taking a tough line in labor disputes. In 2022, his government ordered truck drivers to return to work after a two-week strike, resulting in a jump in his approval ratings.

--With assistance from Sam Kim and Paul Jackson.

(Updates and recasts with an agreement reached to end the strike.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.