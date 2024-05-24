Senior shatter record by more than $3M

May 24—Huntsville ISD's Board of Trustees wrapped up its academic year, celebrated several financial awards of faculty and students, and reviewed results from district-wide security tests and improvements on Thursday, May 23.

Assistant Superintendent Marcus Foley announced that 2024 Huntsville High School graduates have collectively raised $7.6 million, shattering the previous record of the Class of 2023 by more than $3 million.

Additionally, 10 HISD Faculty were honored and awarded performance bonuses by Texas Education Agency's Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA). The bonuses of over $10,000 for each teacher achieving the ratings of Recognized, Exemplary, and Master Teachers. TIA was developed to encourage Texas educators to achieve greater academic results in students, by building a pathway to higher salaries for successful teachers.

Local winners of the TIA include: Danielle Tuttle, Lynelle Teas, Cathleen Landrum, Jaime Alvarado, Amy Durrenberger, N'Kayla Mitchell, Tom Farr, Angella Gaston, Kaitlen Johnson, and Jennifer Flores.

The Powell Foundation has awarded HISD $175,000 for playgrounds and bedtime boxes for qualifying children. Wiesner of Huntsville donated $28,000 for new signage at Huntsville Elementary School.

Region 6 performed Safety Intruder Audits at all eight campuses of HISD. All campuses were able to pass blind door checks, where attempts to access the doors on each campus are made. All campuses passed inspections.

The district is starting their 19th year of tuition waiver for out-of-district students. The waiver was instituted to turn the tides of a declining enrollment, according to the agenda item.

The board did offer acknowledgements for:

Educator of the Month — Sarah Kovalcik, Teacher at Gibbs PreK Center

Employee of the Month — Erica McCarter, Instructional Assistant at Gibbs PreK Center

Employee of the Month — Luis Lugo, Instructional Assistant at Westmoreland Academy

HHS Welding State Qualifiers:

Brandon Bean, Corey Christ, Hunter Kader, Luis Almanza, Laslalio Moreno, Nicholas Wilkes, Luis Palmerin, Rosemarri Walker and Jesus Salazar Lozoria

HHS Wrestling State Qualifiers:

Shonterrius Parish, Krystina Baldwin, Isabel Saumell and Noah Dierksheide