Senior prank turned to damages, vandalism at Cedar Creek High School

CEDAR CREEK, Texas (KXAN) — A planned prank at Cedar Creek High School turned into damages and vandalism “far beyond a senior prank,” the Bastrop Independent School District said in a statement.

A district spokesperson said campus administration worked with the senior students for a “fun senior prank that would be monitored by school staff.” The district said a group of students took it beyond a senior prank.

“The actions of this small group of students do not represent the Cedar Creek High School Class of 2024, and we do not want this incident to overshadow the excitement and celebration of their achievements as they graduate later this week,” a district statement said.

The district did not share an estimated damage cost or what the damages included.

Photos and videos shared with KXAN showed classroom furniture damaged, students on the roof of the school and spray paint on the band truck. Viewers also said there was damage to teachers’ personal items, soap and baby powder spread on the floors, fire extinguishers sprayed and copies of finals destroyed.

The district said the senior class shared a statement with faculty apologizing for the prank. They said the prank “was blown out of proportion and was never expected to get to that level.”

“We as a whole would like to apologize for all the inappropriate behavior fellow classmates have shown. This behavior does not represent the rest of the class of 2024 that did not participate in these actions,” the seniors’ statement read in part.

The Bastrop ISD Police Department and high school administration are investigating the incident. The district said students involved in damages will be held accountable.

