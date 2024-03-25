Senegal's opposition take early lead in election poll

STORY: Early signs from Senegal’s presidential vote on Sunday put opposition leader Bassirou Diomaye Faye ahead – drawing his supporters to Dakar’s streets to celebrate.

However, his main rival from the ruling coalition said a run-off will be needed to determine the winner.

Millions took part in a peaceful day of voting to elect Senegal's fifth president.

It followed three years of unprecedented political turbulence - that sparked violent anti-government protests and buoyed support for the opposition.

Many people are already celebrating.

"I say it's great because it's democracy that's winning. Everyone thought it would never happen. Today, if these results are indeed confirmed, it's Senegal that absolutely wins."

At least five of the nearly 20 candidates in the race have congratulated Faye as results are slowly trickling in.

But former prime minister Amadou Ba – the ruling coalition’s candidate said that celebrations were premature.

Voters decided on who will replace the outgoing President Macky Sall – who is stepping down after a second term marred by unrest in one of West Africa’s more stable democracies.

The incumbent was not on the ballot for the first time in Senegal's history.