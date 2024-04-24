Buc-ee’s coming to I-40 exit in West Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Buc-ee’s, a popular chain of roadside rest stops famous for its Beaver Nuggets, is coming to West Tennessee, according to state Sen. Page Walley.

Walley, who represents Fayette and several other nearby counties, posted the news on his official Facebook page Wednesday with the caption, “BUC-EE’S WELCOME TO FAYETTE COUNTY!!! Another great economic and commercial achievement for our District!”

“Are you serious?! This is AWESOME!!!” state Sen. Raumesh Akbari responded.

The location is listed in documents posted by Walley as exit 28 off Interstate 40 in Gallaway, just east of the Shelby County line and a few miles outside Memphis.

Jerri Isom, the Legislative Assistant to Senator Walley, gave WREG the following statement:

“We are delighted that Buc-ee’s has chosen Fayette County as their West Tennessee site. Our local officials are to be commended for making this happen. Only minutes from the mega-development of Ford’s new Blue Oval City, folks from across the Country traveling on I-40 will get to enjoy the Bucc-ee’s experience and marvel at all positives emerging in our area.”

The company has not confirmed that information and a locator map on the company’s website does not list a West Tennessee location.

Buc-ee’s was founded in Texas in 1982 and currently has 28 travel centers in seven states.

Tennessee’s first locations opened to fanfare recently in Crossville and Sevierville on the east side of the state. A Murfreesboro location is underway according to news reports.

The closest location to Memphis is outside Huntsville, Alabama.

