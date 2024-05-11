Senate Review: Keeping our neighbors in our thoughts, prayers

May 11—My thoughts and prayers remain with our neighbors as clean-up efforts continue in our area following the devastating tornadoes that occurred nearly two weeks ago. The resilience and unity shown by our community in the face of adversity is truly inspiring.

While there's still a long road ahead, I firmly believe that our communities will come back stronger. I'd like to again share appreciation for those who have assisted with the response, from emergency management and law enforcement to the news outlets who've kept us informed, to the non-profits and individuals who've brought supplies and set up temporary shelters, and so many more people in between.

Back at the Capitol, we're continuing negotiations on the Fiscal Year 2025 budget, as well as completing work on remaining policy measures so they can be sent to the governor's desk for final consideration. We must adjourn no later than 5:00 p.m. on May 31, leaving us with just a few weeks to complete these legislative tasks.

The end of session also marks the end of some of my colleagues' legislative careers. A few of these individuals have dedicated more than a decade of service to their constituents and the state of Oklahoma. As they reach the end of their terms, their contributions and commitment to public service will be remembered and celebrated. As we heard some of their farewell addresses on the Senate floor this week, I was reminded of how selfless these individuals have been as they've worked on behalf of the citizens of our state. It has been an honor to work with this outstanding group of people, and I wish them the best of luck as they embark on their new journeys.

If I can be of assistance to you, please contact my office at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov or by phone at (405) 521-5541. Please include your name and where you are from so we can best address your needs.