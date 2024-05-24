Selenski's 2003 prison escape partner facing assault charges in Duryea

May 24—DURYEA — A man remembered being found injured on a roof at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility during a failed escape attempt using bedsheets in 2003 is accused of assaulting a woman at a residence in Duryea.

Scott Bolton, 60, is charged by Duryea police with simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment and theft after a woman claimed he struck her with a piece of wood and stole her cellular phone Thursday morning, according to court records.

The woman told police she met Bolton at a tavern in Moscow, Lackawanna County, sometime late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

While at the tavern, she reported Bolton was claiming to be "former military" and everyone at the bar liked him.

The woman told police she left the tavern with Bolton who drove her to a residence on McAlpine Street in Duryea.

After a short time, she claimed Bolton wanted her out of the house and refused to return her cellular phone, court records say.

Police in court records say the woman stayed on the porch where she claimed Bolton struck her with a wood plank on her forearm.

The woman ran off the porch into the roadway where a passer-by stopped and called 911.

Police were unable to make contact with Bolton while at the scene Thursday.

The charges were filed with District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston.

Bolton gained notoriety nearly 21 years ago when he attempted to escape with Hugo Selenski from the maximum-security fifth floor at the county correctional facility on Oct. 10, 2003.

Bolton and Selenski removed a flawed cell window and tossed out 15 tied-together bedsheets.

Selenski successfully escaped but surrendered three days later on Oct. 13, 2003, while Bolton was found injured on a roof at the end of the bedsheet rope.

In previous interviews, Selenski claimed Bolton lost his grip and fell while Bolton alleged Selenski kicked him causing him to fall.