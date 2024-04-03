See suburban Milwaukee area school referendum results

Voters in the Mukwonago Area School District will be deciding a $102.3 million referendum on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 aimed at building a new middle school to replace the existing Park View Middle School.

While there has been a lot of attention paid to Milwaukee Public Schools' $252 million referendum, it was not the only school district in the Milwaukee area whose voters had referendums to vote on.

Voters in several suburban Milwaukee area school districts also voted April 2 on referendums to either improve facilities or fund operating costs. Those districts include Grafton, Greendale, Hamilton, Lake Country, Mukwonago, North Lake, Pewaukee and South Milwaukee.

Here's the results of each referendum. This story will be updated as results come in.

Greendale School District approves $12.5 million operational referendum

Results: 2,507 yes, 1,725 no

How much and for what: $12.5 million total operational referendum; $2.5 million per year for five years starting in the 2024-25 school year and ending in the 2028-29 school year

Tax impact: Because the referendum passed, the school tax rate will increase 5 cents from $8.29 per $1,000 of property value in 2023-24 to $8.34 per $1,000. That means increase of $12.50 annually in additional school taxes for the owner of a $250,000 house.

Why it's needed: The district says its state-imposed revenue limits have not kept pace with inflation and says by approving the funds, it will be able to maintain the quality of its educational programming.

Last referendum: In November 2018, voters passed a $33.8 million facilities referendum to address projects at all five of the district's schools.

South Milwaukee

Results: 2,477 yes, 1,828 no

What and how much: $10 million total operational referendum, which will be spread out by $2 million in each of the next five years from the 2024-25 school year to the 2028-29 school year.

Tax impact: The district's 2023-24 school tax rate is $7.95 per $1,000 of property value. Because it's been approved, the referendum will add an additional 4 cents per $1,000 of property value and the the school tax rate will increase up to $7.99 per $1,000 for the 2024-25 school year. For a $200,000 home, its owner will pay $8 more annually in school taxes under the 2024-25 school tax rate compared to the 2023-24 school tax rate.

Scope of the referendum/why it's needed: The district said the majority of funds would go toward staff retention and recurring costs to keep the district's workforce compensation competitive with neighboring districts to allow for better teacher/staff continuity and retention. It will also cover security upgrades, including additional cameras, traffic mitigation along 15th Avenue and doors requiring electronic key-fob access; career exploration such as enhancing career exploration opportunities at the elementary level, and technology upgrades.

Last referendum: Voters in November 2018 approved $3.8 million in recurring funds distributed over six years to exceed the state revenue cap.

