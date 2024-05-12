See stunning northern lights photos: The celestial sight dazzled again on Saturday

On Saturday, minutes before midnight, folks parked their cars, whipped out the bug spray and laid out blankets at a dark recreation area off the side of Interstate 75 in South Florida and waited for a glimpse of the northern lights.

While they didn't see much more than dozens of twinkling stars and an alligator lurking in dark, murky waters behind a guard rail, the ongoing solar storm provided a celestial spectacle in other parts of the country where enthusiastic viewers took to social media and elsewhere to share the sights.

As forecasters predict even better viewing on Sunday night, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, here's what people saw Saturday.

"You couldn't see anything." Photo of the night sky taken in South Florida on an iPhone camera, with a 10-second-long exposure.

Better luck elsewhere

Those in Reno, Nevada, got to see a spectacle of purples and blues as the northern lights danced across the horizon.

Photos from the National Weather Service's Reno office near Truckee Meadows Community College show the full extent of the colorful night sky.

People in Seattle and Mexicali, Mexico, got to take some photos of the northern lights, too

However, folks in Joshua Tree National Park, California, had the same bad luck as people in South Florida

The Milky Way shines over a Joshua Tree. Thousands of people came tonight in to see the northern lights illuminate the night sky over the Joshua Tree National Park, California. Unfortunately, there was no aurora Borealis to be seen this Saturday.

The most powerful solar storm struck Earth in more than two decades, triggering spectacular celestial light shows from Tasmania to Britain. It also threatens possible disruptions to satellites and power grids as it persists into the weekend.

Will the northern lights be visible Sunday night?

According to NOAA, people in most of Canada and Alaska will be able to see the dazzling lights.

NOAA also predicts that the lights will most likely be visible over a large portion of the US. People as far south as Iowa and Nebraska could potentially see the northern lights tonight.

