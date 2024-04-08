See smoke? Officials prepare for fire season in Otero County

Prescribed fires are used to manage invasive weeds, fallen trees and excess debris on public lands.

The Lincoln National Forest will on occasion announce prescribed burns in the forest, depending on the weather. On windy or otherwise unstable weather conditions prescribed burns may be canceled.

Here are some things to know as officials in Otero County and Alamogordo prepare for fire season.

A Lincoln National Forest prescribed burn in June 2019.

Managing public lands with fire

Areas within Lincoln National Forest, like the Smokey Bear Ranger District, are managed with prescribed burns.

“Prescribed burns are an important part of forest management, and careful planning goes into conducting these,” said Amanda Fry, public affairs officer, for the Lincoln National Forest in a news release.

Fry said that those living or staying near the location of prescribed fires should not be alarmed if they see smoke, rather check if a prescribed fire is being conducted.

"It is always important to watch local weather and stay tuned for any alerts or red flag warnings in the area. When you are out camping, be aware of what fire danger threat level your area is in, and if there are any fire restrictions in place," she said. "Making sure you and your family are educated on fire safety is key in helping to mitigate the threat of wildfires and keep our landscapes as safe as possible during these extreme dry conditions."

The Lincoln National Forest updates its website with prescribed burn dates and useful information on fire dangers in the area.

"We do throw up some updates on our Facebook page, if they ever get canceled, we throw statements up on there," Fry said.

More: Flake stones uncovered at 8,200 year old campsite near Holloman Air Force Base

How to deal with the dry weather in Otero County

Prescribed burns can also be conducted locally but with the dry weather, the local fire department is seeing it’s fair share of natural fires.

Alamogordo Fire Department Lieutenant William Skaggs said residents and visitors should be careful this season with rising temperatures.

“Wildland fire season is here, we are extremely dry as usual, even if we do get rainfall the risk will still stay high all summer,” Skaggs said. "They need to have a good understanding of just how easy it is to spark a wildfire."

He said the local fire department is working closely this season with the Otero County Fire department to minimize the risk of fires.

More: New Mexico dairy cattle positive for H5N1; Human case of bird flu detected in Texas

“We ask our community and especially our guests who come to see our beautiful Tularosa Basin and Sacramento mountains to be diligent and take precautions in fire safety,” Skaggs said.

He said while people come to not only visit areas in New Mexico, it's best to learn about fire safety in those areas before visiting.

"Visitors and residents should take the time to educate themselves on fire safety in the forest. Before visitors come to enjoy our beautiful forest, they should consider safe ways to cook food. Look for fire restrictions in the areas they are going and consider if an open fire is needed or wanted," Skaggs said.

He said he would want people to keep in mind just how easy a fire can be started, and he ultimately wants people to be safe.

"In the event of a fire, no matter what kind or how big or small. They should make sure they call 911 immediately. If they can safely use an extinguisher, water hose or other source to extinguish the fire great. But regardless they still need to report the fire," Skaggs said.

"Something small can turn big rally quick and just because you think the fire is out doesn't mean it won't rekindle or spread."

Juan Corral can be reached at JCorral@gannett.com or on twitter at @Juan36Corr.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: Fire officials prepare for wildfire season in Lincoln National Forest