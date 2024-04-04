Flake stones uncovered at 8,200 year old campsite near Holloman Air Force Base

A new archeological site was recently unburied at Holloman Air Force Base.

"Geomorphologists and members of the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental flight uncovered a campsite approximately 8,200 years old belonging to some of the first settlers of New Mexico," Denise Ottaviano, public affairs and media relations chief for Holloman said in a news release.

The campsite was buried just 2 meters from the surface.

More: World's longest fossilized human trackways discovered at White Sands National Park

49th Civil Engineer Squadron cultural resource manager, Matthew Cuba brushes off the remnants of a Paleo-Archaic hearth named Gomolak Overlook at Holloman Air Force Base March 7, 2024. It is believed to be over 8,200 years old and one of the oldest in the Tularosa Basin.

The official name of the site is LA202921, but unit tradition says the person who discovered the site has the honor of naming it. The team now refers to the site as the "Gomolak Overlook."

49th Civil Engineer Squadron Cultural Resource Manager Matthew Cuba said that the site was actually buried by the gypsum sand dunes "with windblown silt protecting the delicate archaeological remains."

"This site marks a pivotal moment in shedding light on the area's history and its early inhabitants," Cuba said.

Artifacts referencing the Paleo-Archaic people, a culture dating to nearly 8,000 years ago, were also found.

"Found on the site were approximately 70 items, ranging from flake stones to a rare example of an early ground stone, providing valuable clues about past human activities," said Cuba. “We also uncovered a series of hearths, or community campsites, with remnants of mesquite charcoal which is a tremendous find in and of itself.”

The remnants of an 8,200-year-old hearth uncovered by members of the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental flight at Holloman Air Force Base, March 7, 2024. The site named Gomolak Overlook is one of 400 documented sites on Holloman.

More: Now open to the public, Chacoan-era site contains 'deepest, most culturally rich material'

According to Ottaviano, the site is located near a construction site for the 704th Test Squadron's future test track.

"As stewards of these resources, we must ensure their preservation and documentation for future generations and ensure that cultural resources are protected while also allowing for progress and development," said Cuba.

Fragments found at the Paleo-Archaic site recovered by members of the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental flight at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 7, 2024.

49th Civil Engineer Squadron Environmental Chief Scott Dorton said the National Historic Preservation Act will be followed, preserving the site while simultaneously completing the test track.

"The prospect of building the test track is quite exciting for us as it offers a unique opportunity to explore further and delineate the archaeological site," Dorton said.

"The Department of Defense's stewardship of vast tracts of land, including areas between White Sands National Park and Holloman, inadvertently protects numerous documented and undocumented archaeological resources. As a result, some of the best-preserved archaeological records in the Tularosa Basin reside on Department of Defense land."

Juan Corral can be reached at JCorral@gannett.com or on twitter at @Juan36Corr.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: Flake stones uncovered at 8,200 year old campsite near Holloman AF Base