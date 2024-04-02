See pictures, videos of storm damage around Lexington and Kentucky

A severe thunderstorm swept across Central Kentucky on Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and damage across Lexington.

More storms are expected in the area later on Tuesday, expected to be the strongest between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Several roads in the area were also closed from fallen trees and downed power lines.

Over 10,000 people are without power in Fayette County, according to poweroutage.us, a website that tracks power outages nationwide. Large power outages were also reported in Anderson, Jessamine and Mercer counties.

Here’s photos and video of damage taken by Herald-Leader staff photographers around Lexington and Central Kentucky and social media posts on the severe weather.

A tree fell on a house on Melrose Avenue during a storm in Lexington, Ky., on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

A tree fell on a car on Kastle Road during a storm in Lexington, Ky., on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Barn on my father-in-law’s farm near Fayette-Scott County line was struck by lightning this morning. No one was hurt, but scary, scary stuff. pic.twitter.com/7zv7NCUxbe — Jen Smith (@ByJenSmith) April 2, 2024

A strong thunderstorm hit Central Kentucky on Tuesday, April 2, leaving damage across Lexington and thousands without power. Several trees were down on Versailles Road, but the roadway remained open.

Severe storms in Lexington on April 2, 2024, caused damage to a strip mall on Versailles Road. Additional severe storms are expected in the area on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Avenue of Champions and Martin Luther King Drive floods as heavy rain hits the Lexington area. pic.twitter.com/LJlo9b5NCj — Kentucky Kernel (@KyKernel) April 2, 2024

A University of Kentucky student is knocked down by gusting wind and rain behind Patterson Office Tower in the first round of storms that swept through Central Kentucky this morning. Video provided by Daniel Portillo. pic.twitter.com/YVMQjhIZmn — Kentucky Kernel (@KyKernel) April 2, 2024

Multiple trees are down on University Avenue, near the University of Kentucky campus, after storms swept through Central Kentucky on April 2, 2024. Thousands are without power, including the area near campus.

Multiple trees are down on University Avenue after storms in Lexington on April 2, 2024. Thousands in the area were without power on Tuesday morning.

Terry Johns uses a chainsaw to cut a tree that fell on Bennett Avenue in Lexington, Ky., on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

A building near the corner of Versailles Road and Bennett Avenue sustained damage during storms in Lexington, Ky., on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

A building near the corner of Versailles Road and Bennett Avenue sustained damage during storms in Lexington, Ky., on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Branches are down afte a storm passed through Lexington, Ky., on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.