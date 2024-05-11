See photos: Northern lights on full display across US, Europe on Friday
The northern lights provided a rare sight for residents across the U.S. and around the world, with a powerful solar storm fueling a spectacle Friday night that was seen as far south as Florida.
A series of strong solar flares that the sun has been emitting since Wednesday morning was responsible for the northern lights being visible across a wide swath of the United States and Europe.
The coronal mass ejections (CMEs) hurtling toward Earth prompted the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to issue a rare Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch this week for the first time in 19 years.
And because the sun is at the height of its 11-year-cycle, the auroras had a very good chance of being seen by more Americans than usual.
Here's a look at some of the images captured around the U.S. and in Europe.
'Just in awe'
Just in awe. El Paso Texas. #aurora #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/3r6YLCXAtY
— Rhonda (@rhonnikay) May 11, 2024
Wall Lake SD#NorthernLights https://t.co/MHJ5oooZr7 pic.twitter.com/XDAbKAC4FW
— Aafaque (@aafaque33) May 11, 2024
Northern Lights in Minnesota tonight pic.twitter.com/hRtj6G7ncQ
— Jon Henning (@HUEDOGG_21) May 11, 2024
#NorthernLights in NE Ohio! pic.twitter.com/Kunn7chxJd
— Ralph M Cevetto (@rcevetto) May 11, 2024
Aurora borealis in Europe
