See photos: Northern lights on full display across US, Europe on Friday

The northern lights provided a rare sight for residents across the U.S. and around the world, with a powerful solar storm fueling a spectacle Friday night that was seen as far south as Florida.

A series of strong solar flares that the sun has been emitting since Wednesday morning was responsible for the northern lights being visible across a wide swath of the United States and Europe.

The coronal mass ejections (CMEs) hurtling toward Earth prompted the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to issue a rare Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch this week for the first time in 19 years.

And because the sun is at the height of its 11-year-cycle, the auroras had a very good chance of being seen by more Americans than usual.

Here's a look at some of the images captured around the U.S. and in Europe.

The Aurora borealis dances in the Tallahassee sky late Friday night, May 10, 2024. For best viewing shoot it on night mode with at least a three second exposure.

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, as seen in Oakland Township on Friday, May 10, 2024.

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, as seen in Whitmore Lake, Michigan on May 10, 2024.

'Just in awe'

Northern Lights in Minnesota tonight pic.twitter.com/hRtj6G7ncQ — Jon Henning (@HUEDOGG_21) May 11, 2024

Aurora borealis in Europe

WHITLEY BAY, ENGLAND - MAY 10: People visit St Mary's lighthouse in Whitley Bay to see the aurora borealis, commonly known as the northern lights, on May 10, 2024 in Whitley Bay, England. The UK met office said a strong solar storm may allow northern parts of the UK the chance to see displays of aurora. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

WHITLEY BAY, ENGLAND - MAY 10: The aurora borealis, commonly known as the northern lights, are visible over St Maryâ€™s lighthouse near Whitley Bay on May 10, 2024 in Whitley Bay, England. The UK met office said a strong solar storm may allow northern parts of the UK the chance to see displays of aurora. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

WHITLEY BAY, ENGLAND - MAY 10: People visit St Mary's lighthouse in Whitley Bay to see the aurora borealis, commonly known as the northern lights, on May 10, 2024 in Whitley Bay, England. The UK met office said a strong solar storm may allow northern parts of the UK the chance to see displays of aurora. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

