How can I see the northern lights from the DMV?

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Though much of the D.C. region missed out on seeing the northern lights due to clouds and rain Friday night, however Washingtonians may still have a chance to catch a glimpse this weekend.

NOAA’s Space and Weather Prediction Center issued a severe geomagnetic storm warning for this weekend – from May 10 through May 12. As a result of the storm, people in parts of the U.S. could have a chance to see the auroras – or the northern lights.

Though the storm was strongest Friday night, people still may be able to see the northern lights on Saturday and Sunday.

During the pre-dawn hours on Saturday, the Washington Post reported that clouds cleared enough for people in the District to catch a view of the northern lights.

People in areas north and west of the Beltway especially could see faint shades of red, purple and green.

Will Americans see the northern lights again tonight?

“In western portions of Virginia and Maryland, mostly clear skies for the entire night — and less light pollution — made for crisper and more enduring views,” the Post’s article read, in part.

As to whether Washingtonians will be able to see the northern lights again this weekend, the answer is maybe. NOAA’s Gemoatic alert anticipates the storm to reach a scale of G3 – “strong,” and that the aurora may be seen as low as Pennsylvania, which borders Maryland.

If the storm is stronger than predicted, however, the Washington Post reports that the aurora could be seen from the District.

Regardless of the storm’s magnitude, you’ll have a better chance to see the aurora by going out of the city and away from light pollution.

If conditions aren’t again favorable Saturday night, NOAA said that there’s a good chance the storm will escalate on Sunday, possibly reaching levels of G4-G5 (Severe-Extreme).

Regularly monitor NOAA’s “Alerts, Watches and Warnings” page for the most up-to-date information on the northern lights and geomagnetic storms.

