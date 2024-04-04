See how much rain fell this week in North Jersey with inch counts by town

The proverbial April showers hit North Jersey hard this week, with the latest storm bringing more than 3 inches of rain to some towns, weather experts said.

North Haledon led the way with 3.41 inches as of 9 a.m., according to Bob Ziff of the North Jersey Weather Observers. Sparta recorded 3.01 inches, while several other municipalities saw at least 2 inches by Thursday morning.

Here is a list of other rainfall amounts from Ziff:

NJ rain totals

Paterson: 2.89 inches

Somerset: 2.80

Lyndhurst: 2.74

Paramus: 2.72

Ramsey: 2.57

Haworth: 2.42

Ramsey has already seen a total of 3.01 inches of rain this month, more than three-quarters of its average April total of 3.89 inches, Ziff said.

Wednesday's storm and accompanying strong wind gusts knocked down trees and left more than 9,000 North Jersey residents as of Wednesday night. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Bergen, Passaic, Essex, Union and Hudson counties until 1 a.m. Thursday.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ rain totals with inch counts by town after latest storm