Wednesday's storm has knocked out power to thousands of people across North Jersey.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for parts of New Jersey and tornado watches further south in Delaware, but North Jersey was seeing high winds and heavy rain Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has a wind advisory in effect until 2 a.m. Thursday for the northeastern part of the state, including parts of Bergen, Passaic and Essex counties. Wind gusts can reach up to 55 mph, the NWS warns.

In Morris County at 5:30 p.m., JCP&L was reporting 3,125 customers without power with the hardest hit town being Mount Olive (1,842). Overall, JCP&L has 9,762 total customers in the dark.

In Sussex County at 5:30 p.m., JCP&L had 906 without power.

In Bergen County at 5:30 p.m., PSE&G had 522 customers without power primarily in Fort Lee (500).

Other hard hit counties were Warren (2,011) and Hunterdon (3,058).

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ weather: Storm knocks out power to thousands in North Jersey