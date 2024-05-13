See more stunning images of northern lights or aurora borealis around the country, Florida

The sky above the United States and Florida was filled with brilliant colors of green, pink, purple and red from northern lights after a historic geomagnetic storm blasted Earth on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11.

The rare solar event gave millions of people the opportunity to witness a dazzling display of the aurora borealis as far south as Florida and Texas. However, the solar storm and the northern lights have finally started to wane.

If you missed the view on Friday or Saturday, check out the collection of images below.

Americans across the country shared stunning photos of the dancing northern lights

The northern lights fill the sky Saturday, May 11, 2024, with green ribbons of electrical charged particles over the barn and pastures at Greaney's Turkey Farm in Mercer, Maine.

Northern lights over Iowa

Northern lights above Arizona

Aurora borealis above the Norris Dam, Tennessee area

Northern lights over Kentucky and Ohio

The northern lights seen about 5 miles north of St. Marys, Ohio on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Northern lights in east Tennessee

Did you capture northern lights in Florida?

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Northern lights, aurora borealis 2024 images in Florida, United States