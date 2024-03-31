See how Central Florida is celebrating Easter

Brittany Caldwell
·3 min read

Easter is a time for many religions and communities that celebrate to come together.

Central Florida counties, cities, and law enforcement joined in on this joyful occasion.

Some held egg hunts over the weekend for the whole family to participate.

UCF police officers surprised children at the UCF Creative School with an egg hunt.
Sheriff Mike Chitwood visited children at the Pierson Easter egg hunt.
Sheriff Mike Chitwood visited children at the Joyce Cusack Easter Egg Hunt and Festival.
Easter treats from The Glass Knife
Titusville Police Department helped officiate the Unity Within a Community Easter Egg Hunt at Issac Campbell Park on Saturday.
Firefighters with the Orlando Fire Department helped children with an Easter egg hunt.
The Ocoee Police Department celebrated Easter with an egg hunt and a K9.
The Florida Aquarium and the Easter Bunny
FDLE K-9s with Easter egg baskets
Happy Easter from the Central Florida Zoo
Read the messages from law enforcement and local communities below:

Brevard County

Titusville Police Department

Titusville Police Department helped officiate the Unity Within a Community Easter Egg Hunt at Issac Campbell Park on Saturday.

Flagler County

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

Marion County

Ocala Police Department

Orange County

Orange County Sheriff’s Office

UCF Police Department

UCF police officers surprised children at the UCF Creative School with an egg hunt.

Seminole County

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office

Sanford Police Department

Volusia County

Volusia County Emergency Management reminded residents to practice safe strategies in the kitchen for the holiday, like keeping pets and children away from cooking areas and using a timer.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood

Sheriff Mike Chitwood visited children at the Joyce Cusack Easter Egg Hunt and Festival. He also expressed gratitude for brightening a young boy’s day at the Easter Egg Hunt.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Florida Aquarium

The Florida Aquarium chose Easter to highlight one of its furry fans.

