See how Central Florida is celebrating Easter

Easter is a time for many religions and communities that celebrate to come together.

Central Florida counties, cities, and law enforcement joined in on this joyful occasion.

Some held egg hunts over the weekend for the whole family to participate.

UCF police officers surprised children at the UCF Creative School with an egg hunt.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood visited children at the Pierson Easter egg hunt.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood visited children at the Joyce Cusack Easter Egg Hunt and Festival.

Easter treats from The Glass Knife

Titusville Police Department helped officiate the Unity Within a Community Easter Egg Hunt at Issac Campbell Park on Saturday.

Firefighters with the Orlando Fire Department helped children with an Easter egg hunt.

The Ocoee Police Department celebrated Easter with an egg hunt and a K9.

The Florida Aquarium and the Easter Bunny

FDLE K-9s with Easter egg baskets

Happy Easter from the Central Florida Zoo

Read the messages from law enforcement and local communities below:

Brevard County

Titusville Police Department

Titusville Police officiated the annual Unity Within a Community Easter Egg Hunt at Isaac Campbell Park on Saturday. Everyone, especially the kids had an EGG-CELENT time! pic.twitter.com/Dt1DSXntFH — Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) March 31, 2024

Flagler County

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Rick Staly and the Flagler County Sheriff's Office wish you a safe and happy Easter Sunday! 🐇 pic.twitter.com/0ci6QJ3Ofn — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) March 31, 2024

Marion County

Ocala Police Department

Orange County

Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Happy Easter to all who are celebrating today! Wishing you a warm and wonderful Easter and a bright and beautiful Spring. pic.twitter.com/1ptbAqryW2 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 31, 2024

UCF Police Department

Happy Easter to those who celebrate! 🐰



UCF Police officers surprised the kids at the @UCF Creative School with an Easter egg hunt. Who do you think had more fun - the kids or the officers? pic.twitter.com/uvYnb7EVwD — UCF Police Department (@UCFPolice) March 31, 2024

Seminole County

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Lemma and the members of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office wish everyone a Happy and Safe Easter! pic.twitter.com/IjGJUyfMfZ — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) March 31, 2024

Sanford Police Department

Volusia County

Volusia County Emergency Management reminded residents to practice safe strategies in the kitchen for the holiday, like keeping pets and children away from cooking areas and using a timer.

Happy Easter!

If you're cooking this holiday:

- Keep flammable items away from sources of fire

- Avoid wearing loose clothing that could get caught on things easily

- Use a timer as a reminder that the stove/oven are on

- Keep kids & pets at least 3 feet away from cooking areas pic.twitter.com/Z3qxA9vVsj — Volusia County Emergency Management (@VCEmergencyInfo) March 31, 2024

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood

Sheriff Mike Chitwood visited children at the Joyce Cusack Easter Egg Hunt and Festival. He also expressed gratitude for brightening a young boy’s day at the Easter Egg Hunt.

One of the best parts of this year’s Easter Egg Hunts for me has to be this moment!



This young man was pulling on my sleeve while we were drawing for prizes. All he wanted yesterday was to win a bike. And he did!! pic.twitter.com/LbOQo19yU0 — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) March 31, 2024

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Florida Aquarium

The Florida Aquarium chose Easter to highlight one of its furry fans.

