"See you on the 15th": Judge shoots down Trump’s bid to delay criminal hush-money trial

New York Judge Juan Merchan on Monday rejected all of former President Donald Trump’s motions for a delay and set the date of his Manhattan criminal hush-money trial for April 15, according to The New York Times.

Merchan rejected Trump’s argument pushing for a delay after federal prosecutors at the Southern District of New York turned over thousands of pages of documents.

"The district attorney of New York county is not at fault for the late production of documents from the U.S. attorney’s office," Merchan said. "The Manhattan district attorney’s office made diligent, good-faith efforts."

Trump looked at his attorney Todd Blanche and shook his head as Merchan ruled from the bench, according to the Times.

Merchan said that jury selection for the trial would begin on April 15.

“See you all on the 15th,” he said.

Trump vowed to appeal the ruling.

It is the only Trump trial that currently has a set date. The trial dates for Trump’s other cases in Florida, D.C. and Fulton County, Ga., are all still up in the air.