Section of Lebanon's Westview Plaza with China Wok, Petco, more sold for $5.57 million

A 22,000-square-foot section of Lebanon's Westview Plaza commercial center that includes leases with at least four tenants has been sold to new owners, according to a news release.

PEBB Enterprises and The Sembler Company recorded the sale for $5.57 million. Westview Investment, LLC and AMB Investment, LLC. were recorded as the buyers, represented by Berkeley Capital Advisors.

The section of the plaza that was sold includes leases with China Wok, Mysa Nails & Spa, T-Mobile and Petco.

Westview Plaza sits on about 18 acres with Kroger as the anchor tenant, according to a spokesperson for the sellers.

Westview Plaza in Lebanon along West Main Street.

PEBB Enterprises previously sold a separate section of Westview Plaza to Kroger for the grocery store's 40,000 square foot expansion, finished in 2022.

Subway, GNC, Great Clips and Bank of America are other occupants at Westview Plaza.

In 2022, PEBB Enterprises sold Germantown Village Square in Memphis for $35.5 million. The sale of Westview Plaza represents South Florida-based PEBB’s exit from the Tennessee market, according to the company.

“We are always looking for new opportunities to add to our national portfolio, where we can bring value to communities through our leasing efforts” PEBB Enterprises President and CEO Ian Weiner said.

