Secret Service removes agent from Kamala Harris' detail after 'distressing' behavior

WASHINGTON — A Secret Service special agent was removed from their assignment on Vice President Kamala Harris' detail after exhibiting "distressing" behavior this week, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The agent, whose identity has not been disclosed, had been involved with the vice president's departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday morning, when Harris was headed to Wisconsin.

The agent "began displaying behavior their colleagues found distressing," said Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, in a statement Thursday. "The agent was removed from their assignment while medical personnel were summoned."

Harris was not present when the incident took place. She was at the Naval Observatory, and Guglielmi added that her departure was not impacted.

“The U.S. Secret Service takes the safety and health of our employees very seriously,” Guglielmi said. “As this was a medical matter, we will not disclose any further details.”

Additional information about the incident, which was first reported by the Washington Examiner, was not released. The vice president's office did not provide a comment when reached by NBC News on Thursday.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com