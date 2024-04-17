Second Suspect Charged in Connection to Brevard Woman’s Death

This afternoon, 18-year-old Lane Michael Estep entered a written plea of not guilty to charges of arson, tampering with evidence, and accessory after the fact to a capital felony.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

This is all related to the shooting death of his 39-year-old stepmother, Amber Estep.

The suspect’s father, Brian Estep, is charged with Amber Estep’s murder.

Read: ‘What a legacy’: Florida remembers former governor, U.S. senator Bob Graham

The woman’s body was discovered back in January off SR 46 in Mims, near Pitbull Lane.

Both Lane and Brian Estep recently moved to West Virginia.

Read: Report: Red Lobster considers filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Brian Estep is being transported back to Central Florida to face a judge on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.