Second inmate escapes from same Kentucky facility in just over two weeks

Officials in Madison County are searching for an at-large inmate that walked away from a facility Tuesday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police.

Cody Hatfield, 27, from Shepherdsville, escaped from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center just before 4 p.m. KSP said Hatfield was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black/white lounge pants.

KSP described Hatfield as a white man, approximately 5-11 tall and 130 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes, several tattoos, long hair and facial hair.

Anyone with information about Hatfield’s location is encouraged to call law enforcement or KSP post 7 at 859-623-2404.

Hatfield was serving a sentence for third-degree burglary and engaging in organized crime — criminal syndicate, according to KSP.

This is the second time in just over two weeks that an inmate escaped from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center. On April 14 Louis Jones, 38, of Grayson, walked away from the facility and is still at-large as of April 16.