Second Carter Co. murder suspect sought after man found in buried freezer

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is seeking another person in connection to a man’s murder after he was found dead in a buried freezer.

PREVIOUS: Carter Co. man charged with murder after missing man found dead in freezer

According to the CCSO, an arrest warrant has been obtained for Jim Chambers, of Elizabethton, charging him with first-degree murder.

As of Tuesday, the sheriff’s office asked anyone with information on Chambers’ whereabouts to contact law enforcement. A $1,000 reward has been offered by the CCSO to anyone who provides information leading to his arrest.

Chambers is wanted in connection to the death of Edward Elliot, 64, who was found May 15 inside a buried freezer in a remote part of Hampton.

Photo: Joey Guinn, courtesy of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office

Joey Guinn, 46, was arrested and charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in Elliot’s death. Elliot had been reported missing on March 31, but family members told investigators they hadn’t heard from him since late January.

An affidavit for Guinn’s arrest previously obtained by News Channel 11 stated witnesses claimed to have seen Guinn and Chambers beating Elliot during an incident in either late January or early February. Those witnesses told investigators they saw a pool of blood where the fight had occurred the next morning.

Guinn was arraigned on Thursday and placed on a $5 million bond.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.