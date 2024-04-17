Sebastian Rogers’ father hires private investigators

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 has confirmed the biological father of missing teen Sebastian Rogers has hired two private investigators to look into his son’s disappearance.

Sebastian was last seen on Monday, Feb. 26 near Stafford Court in Hendersonville and has been missing ever since.

Sumner County Sheriff Sonny Weatherford told News 2 he briefly met with the private investigators on Tuesday, April 16. The investigators reportedly want to re-search some of the area around Sebastian’s home.

Authorities covered miles and miles of land while searching for the missing teen in the days and weeks after he went missing. However, repeated search efforts have not turned up any new leads.

The search for Sebastian took investigators as far north as a landfill in Southern Kentucky, where the trash in Sebastian’s Hendersonville neighborhood reportedly goes after being picked up. Nothing was found during that search.

Sebastian’s father, Seth, has organized searches himself, going as far west as West Tennessee.

Seth told News 2 on Tuesday he’s doing everything he can to find his son.

Sebastian Rogers: Description

Sebastian is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 120 pounds with dirty blond hair. He was last seen on Monday, Feb. 26 near Stafford Court wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants, said the TBI.

AMBER Alert Issued

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) originally issued an Endangered Child Alert for Sebastian on the morning of Feb. 26 as multiple agencies took to the area to look for him.

Based on additional investigative information developed during the search, the TBI issued an AMBER Alert for Sebastian on the afternoon of Feb. 27. An AMBER Alert is issued when there is reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred and the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, per the DOJ.

Multiple agencies including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Nashville Fire Department, City of Hendersonville’s first responders, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and Shackle Island Volunteer Fire have assisted in the search for Sebastian.

Who to Contact

If you have seen Sebastian or have info about his whereabouts, call the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 451-3838 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

