Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in Capitol Hill that sent a woman to the hospital

Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in Capitol Hill that injured a woman.

During their patrols around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers raced to a location where they heard gunshots and saw multiple vehicles speeding away from the scene.

When police arrived at the location of the shooting they found bullet casings, damaged windows, and blood.

Soon after a woman with a gunshot wound was dropped at Harborview Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.

Detectives from the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are leading the investigation. Investigators do not know what led to the shooting and are looking for additional information from the public.

If anyone has information about this shooting, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.