Seattle City Council approves $50K for repairs after Wing Luke Museum hit by vandal

Seattle’s Wing Luke Museum is getting help after several of its windows were smashed by a vandal.

The Seattle City Council approved $50,000 to cover the cost.

Craig Milne was charged in the September incident, accused of smashing the museum’s windows with a sledgehammer while saying, “The Chinese have ruined my life.”

Milne was charged with two felonies, one for a hate crime and another for first-degree malicious mischief.

The Washington State Department of Commerce also pledged to give the museum $50,000 for repairs.

A few months ago, the museum unveiled a new mural on the side of the building.