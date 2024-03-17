Here are the Season for Sharing grantees for 2023-24

The 2023-24 Season for Sharing campaign raised nearly $1.6 million, which was distributed to more than 160 nonprofits across Arizona.

Because The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com cover all promotional and administrative costs, 100% of donations go to community organizations.

Since 1993, Season for Sharing has distributed over $74 million in grants. The funding aids at-risk families and children, supports the success of students and teachers, and backs services for older adults, people with disabilities and people who have experienced abuse.

Donations are accepted year-round at sharing.azcentral.com.

one•n•ten, Phoenix, $7,500

To help 40 LGBTQ+ young people empower themselves with the skills and knowledge needed to obtain gainful employment.

A New Leaf, Mesa, $15,000

To provide crisis intervention, safe shelter, basic needs and vital supportive services for approximately 3,700 survivors of domestic and sexual violence across the Valley.

A Stepping Stone Foundation, Phoenix, $10,000

To support up to 40 families with over 1,500 hours of preschool and adult education, home visiting and younger sibling child care. These services prepare children for kindergarten success and help their parents learn how best to support them.

ACCEL, Phoenix, $7,500

To provide sensory equipment for 225 children and youth who have severe autism and multiple disabilities. This equipment will be used daily to help the children learn self-regulation, reduce anxiety and self-injurious behavior, and improve overall functioning.

Advance Community, Phoenix, $7,500

To provide 200 culturally appropriate and nutritious hot meals weekly to 200 under-resourced Latino seniors in affordable housing communities owned by the Cesar Chavez Foundation in Phoenix, south Phoenix, Avondale and Glendale.

Agua Fria Food and Clothing Bank, Avondale, $7,500

To support 2,000 children and families experiencing food insecurity in the southwest Valley.

Aid to Adoption of Special Kids, Phoenix, $10,000

To provide better resources for kids and teens in foster care, in addition to the families who provide them a safe place to call home.

Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels, Phoenix, $7,500

To support 150 families fighting childhood cancer and other critical illnesses with emergency financial assistance.

American Red Cross, Phoenix, $10,000

To maintain services that responded to 1,118 home fires and assisted more than 4,000 people within the past year. The group also provided nearly $1 million in financial assistance to help victims of natural disasters meet immediate emergency needs.

Area Agency on Aging, Phoenix, $7,500

To provide approximately 22 older victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and elder abuse safe shelter and a path to self-sufficiency through transitional housing.

Arizona Autism United, Phoenix, $7,500

To empower more than 200 children with developmental disabilities to reach their goals at home, in school, and in their communities with the help of early intervention services and educational support.

Arizona Burn Foundation, Phoenix, $7,500

To improve the quality of life for burn survivors and their families by addressing short-term emergency needs, including lodging, transportation, financial assistance, meal vouchers and emotional support. The nonprofit's HOPE Services program helped 119 burn survivors and provided 372 nights of free lodging in 2022.

Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children, Scottsdale, $7,500

To enhance the lives of 400 children with cancer and their families by ensuring their basic needs are met, including food, clothing, shelter and health care, along with social and emotional support.

Arizona Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Phoenix, $7,500

To provide three meals per day, peer support groups, and recreational activities for nearly six months for an older adult who is blind or visually impaired, or living with combined vision and hearing loss.

Arizona Educational Foundation, Phoenix, $7,500

To help over half a million students, teachers, and administrators in Arizona public schools receive academic and recognition programs that foster excellence and cultivate equity in public education.

Arizona Food Bank Network, Phoenix, $25,000

To deliver 50 million pounds of fresh, nutritious produce, much of which would otherwise be wasted, to hunger relief organizations across Arizona.

Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation, Phoenix, $7,500

To provide extracurricular activities, including sports, camps, dance, music lessons, karate and swim lessons, as well as school supplies and books, field trips, supplemental clothing, tutoring and much more to 100 children in foster care living in Maricopa and Pinal Counties.

Arizona Helping Hands, Phoenix, $10,000

To provide 300 children in the foster care system with essential items like a bed, clothing, hygiene products, and school supplies.

Arizona Housing Inc., Phoenix, $10,000

To ensure 350 older, formerly homeless individuals have a safe, affordable home and wrap-around supportive programming.

Arizona Opera, Phoenix, $7,500

To provide over 40,000 K-12 students and educators across the state with free arts programming, including live performances and digital offerings to inspire students and enhance their learning in the classroom.

Arizona Recreation Center for the Handicapped, Phoenix, $7,500

To provide after-school care, education and enrichment activities for 180 low-income children with disabilities throughout metro Phoenix.

Arizona Science Center, Phoenix, $7,500

To allow 1,500 underserved children from Title I schools to enjoy free field trips to Arizona Science Center, where they can learn about science through 300-plus hands-on exhibits.

Arizonans for Children Inc., Tempe, $7,500

To provide a warm and safe setting for visits between foster children and their biological parents. The nonprofit said it has served more than one million people over the past 21 years.

Arouet, Phoenix, $7,500

To help more than 400 women released from prison in Arizona return safely and sustainably to their communities by providing workforce development, financial coaching and financial literacy training, paired with mentorship and wrap-around services.

Assistance League of East Valley, Chandler, $7,500

To give 314 students two school uniforms each, which helps them meet school dress codes and ultimately promotes school attendance and academic achievement.

Assistance League of Phoenix, Phoenix, $10,000

To provide new wardrobes to 278 Phoenix metro students growing up in extreme poverty, helping them succeed in school.

Aster Aging, Mesa, $10,000

To deliver 3,000 nutritious Meals on Wheels with daily wellness checks to older and disabled adults in Mesa. For many homebound participants, this is the only hot meal and social contact they will have in a day, the organization said.

Audubon Southwest, Phoenix, $7,500

To provide long-term, hands-on nature education outside of school for hundreds of underserved children. The organization works to protect birds and their ecosystems through education, advocacy and conservation.

Aunt Rita's Foundation, Phoenix, $7,500

To host more than 75 people ages 50 and older at the organization's Experienced Escapades social and support group, which provides an opportunity for aging people living with HIV/AIDS to network and connect with one another to reduce isolation and promote community. The organization also provides food and transportation, a monthly yoga and wellness group session, and additional resources as needed.

AZCEND, Chandler, $10,000

To distribute 500 nutritious food boxes containing $65,000 worth of food to Chandler families living with food insecurity.

Back to School Clothing Drive, Phoenix, $10,000

To distribute new clothes, shoes, backpacks, school supplies, dental screenings and more to approximately 5,000 Title I students and children living in shelters and foster care.

Ballet Arizona, Phoenix, $7,500

To engage 65 older adults in Maricopa County with free dance classes through the nonprofit's Creative Aging and Dance for Parkinson's Disease programs.

Banner Alzheimer's Foundation, Phoenix, $10,000

To offer a wide range of programming designed to provide high-quality dementia education, outreach and support to Alzheimer’s patients and caregivers. Each year, this programming impacts over 62,500 Arizonans living with or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia.

Banner Health Foundation, Phoenix, $7,500

To help 250 children in Arizona who experienced child abuse or neglect receive trauma-informed care from Banner Health’s Children’s At-Risk Evaluation (CARE) Team.

Be A Leader Foundation, Phoenix, $10,000

To help Black, Latino and low-income students in under-resourced districts throughout Maricopa County pursue higher education.

Benevilla, Surprise, $10,000

To promote the well-being of over 350 older adults and adults with disabilities through free, year-round supportive services that help them live independently, safely and with dignity in their own homes.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona, Phoenix, $7,500

To provide 325 youth in Maricopa County with mentoring and programming to promote high school graduation and a post-secondary life plan.

Black Theatre Troupe, Phoenix, $7,500

To enrich the lives of children of color through educational offerings integrating the arts and address Arizona's low literacy achievement.

BLOOM365, Peoria, $7,500

To improve the healing, safety and well-being of 40-plus Maricopa County teen victims of interpersonal violence through peer support services.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sun Corridor, Casa Grande, $7,500

To support 1,800 Pinal County youth through scholarships and affordable after-school care.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley, Phoenix, $15,000

To help 13,000 low-income youth ages 5-18 achieve academic success and prepare for their futures through out-of-school development programs.

Boys Hope Girls Hope of Arizona, Phoenix, $7,500

To provide 90 first-generation students with tutoring, mentoring and supplies to help them pursue post-secondary education and achieve their educational goals.

Brighter Way Institute, Phoenix, $7,500

To provide comprehensive oral health care to 400 underserved and uninsured children in the Greater Phoenix area. Patient referrals are made through schools, Boys and Girls Clubs via the nonprofit's mobile dental center, and community visits to more remote areas.

Catholic Charities Community Services, Phoenix, $7,500

To maintain the nonprofit's Resident Services Program, which provides a food pantry for over 430 families and after-school programs for over 100 children in Maricopa County.

Catholic Charities of Gallup, Navajo County, $7,500

To prevent homelessness by providing emergency rent and utility assistance to 300 individuals and families in Navajo County.

Central Arizona Shelter Services, Phoenix, $30,000

To provide case management services and over 32,000 nights of shelter to families experiencing homelessness.

Chicanos Por La Causa, Phoenix, $20,000

To provide support services to over a hundred children living in De Colores, Chicanos Por La Causa's domestic violence shelter, to help them heal from the effects of domestic violence.

Child Crisis Arizona, Mesa, $25,000

To provide more than 43,000 nights of care for over 300 homeless children and youth. Child Crisis Arizona also provides training and support services to 260 foster or adoptive parents.

Children's Action Alliance, Phoenix, $15,000

To protect the rights and amplify the voices of foster youth, kinship caregivers and other community members impacted by the child welfare system.

Children’s Museum of Phoenix, Phoenix, $7,500

To engage 6,000 Maricopa County children ages 0-10 in early literacy development activities and distribute 1,000 multicultural books for families to read at home.

Childsplay, Tempe, $7,500

To enable as many as 39,000 Arizona public school students to see a professionally staged production of Eddie & Vinnie, an original Childsplay production centered on the challenges of having dyslexia.

Christian Life Outreach, Phoenix, $7,500

To operate Mom's Pantry, a community food bank that serves over 300 families in 10 neighborhoods around North Cave Creek Road.

Chrysalis, Phoenix, $20,000

To provide over 40,000 nutritious meals and services to more than 1,600 individuals and families fleeing domestic abuse.

Circle the City, Phoenix, $10,000

To provide food, clothing, beds, linens, laundry services and other needed items to 500 homeless patients who need recovery time and respite care after hospital discharge.

Colorado River Regional Crisis Services, Parker, $7,500

To provide emergency shelter, transitional housing, and advocacy to 280 survivors of domestic abuse in La Paz County.

Creighton Community Foundation, Phoenix, $7,500

To distribute approximately 49,000 nutritionally balanced meals to 6,500 hungry, low-income Phoenix families.

Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix, $7,500

To provide engaging hands-on educational programs to thousands of children and their caregivers, helping connect the community with nature and discovery-based exploration.

Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Arizona, Phoenix, $7,500

To provide more than 55 low-income youth and families with a variety of urgently needed items, such as emergency food, clothing and medication, in addition to special education materials and holiday gifts.

Dress for Success Phoenix, Phoenix, $7,500

Provide support for young learners across Maricopa County, allowing 40 young people the opportunity to pursue and secure careers in high-demand industries through accredited programs at Maricopa Community Colleges and Arizona State University.

Duet: Partners In Health & Aging, Phoenix, $10,000

To improve the health, safety, and well-being of at least 150 homebound seniors and adults with disabilities through free-of-charge grocery shopping, transport, friendly visits, home repairs and other services.

East Valley Jewish Community Center, Chandler, $7,500

To provide 5,000 hot, nutritious meals and wellness checks to low-income children, homebound seniors and disabled adults. The nonprofit also distributes 20,000 snacks for low-income children twice daily to combat food insecurity.

Educare Arizona, Phoenix, $10,000

To help close the achievement gap for low-income children by providing them with full-day, high-quality early childhood education at Educare's campus.

Elevate Phoenix, Phoenix, $7,500

To help 300 low-income, at-risk youth complete high school, pursue a post-secondary option, earn their first college credits, learn workforce preparedness skills, get connected with mentors and receive support in obtaining a well-paying job.

Ezras Cholim of Arizona, Phoenix, $7,500

To operate the Arizona Kosher Food Pantry, which will provide 1,125 meals to homeless individuals and families in need over the next year.

Family Promise — Greater Phoenix, Scottsdale, $7,500

To aid Valley families that have lost their homes and their personal support systems. Family Promise support includes private sleeping areas for families while in the shelter and social services to stabilize families within 60 days.

Flagstaff Family Food Center, Flagstaff, $7,500

To deliver over 55,000 meals to food-insecure families and individuals in northern Arizona.

Flagstaff Shelter Services, Flagstaff, $7,500

To provide 132 men, women and children experiencing homelessness with safe shelter and the wraparound services needed to improve health and housing outcomes.

Florence Crittenton Services of Arizona, Phoenix, $10,000

To provide dozens of girls with treatment, education, and supportive services that address mental health issues and help them evolve into confident, healthy young women. The nonprofit also provides family therapy, care coordination and supportive relationship skill-building to the family units of those youth.

Foster Arizona, Mesa, $7,500

To provide 50 unhoused foster youth with basic provisions and a safe place to live, along with the skills and resources to become active contributors to the community.

Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona, Phoenix, $7,500

To empower 7,000 at-risk youth ages 3-26 with free, year-round resilience-building arts education.

Fresh Start Women's Foundation, Phoenix, $15,000

To connect 250 Valley women to free workforce training opportunities, career services and holistic support to help them achieve economic self-sufficiency and personal empowerment.

Friendly House, Phoenix, $10,000

To provide transportation and utility assistance for hundreds of low-income individuals and distribute emergency food boxes to households in Maricopa County.

Friends of Public Radio Arizona, Phoenix, $7,500

To help the SPOT 127 Youth Media Center provide three in-school digital media workshops for 150 students at South Mountain High School in Phoenix and Tempe High School in Tempe.

Future for KIDS, Tempe, $10,000

To provide 575 underserved third, fourth, fifth and sixth graders in Maricopa County mentorship and enriching after-school programming designed to build social-emotional skills and improve STEAM learning.

Girl Scouts — Arizona Cactus-Pine Council, Phoenix, $7,500

To prepare 11,000 K-12 girls in Maricopa County for a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success by supporting their academic outcomes and mental well-being.

Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona, Phoenix, $7,500

To allow disadvantaged adults 65 and over to live in their homes longer through repairs that promote safety and functionality.

Habitat For Humanity of Northern Arizona, Flagstaff, $7,500

To support building sustainable, affordable housing, and give low-income northern Arizona residents a helping hand in homeownership.

Heard Museum, Phoenix, $7,500

To provide school-aged youth and their educators free admission and tours that offer invaluable exposure to the art and culture of Native people, especially those of the Southwest.

Helping Hands for Single Moms, Phoenix, $7,500

To provide rental assistance and services to low-income, single-mom college student families, empowering them to work toward financial independence.

Homeless Youth Connection, Phoenix, $7,500

To help eliminate barriers to education for 700 youth ages 13 to 21 who are experiencing homelessness and enrolled in high schools and colleges throughout Maricopa County and Flagstaff.

Homeward Bound, Phoenix, $10,000

To serve hundreds of people through on-campus programs providing food, safety, child care and the skills to break the cycle of generational poverty.

Hope Community Services, Peoria, $7,500

To offer children living in foster care therapy to help prevent them from developing long-term, trauma-related problems.

Hope for Addiction, Gilbert, $7,500

To give up to 15 moms and kids a place to heal, grow, become independent and be safe.

Hope Women's Center, Phoenix, $7,500

To meet the immediate tangible needs of food, clothing and toiletries for approximately 1,400 women in Apache Junction, Camp Verde, Coolidge, Maricopa, Phoenix and the West Valley.

Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, $10,000.

To enhance the quality of life for over 60 people with dementia and their family caregivers in Maricopa County with the help of respite visits from trained college student volunteers.

ICAN: Positive Programs for Youth, Chandler, $7,500

To provide out-of-school academic support and enrichment to low-income youth from Chandler and Mesa, helping them to develop the skills they need to succeed in school and prepare for their futures.

Jewish Family & Children's Service, Phoenix, $10,000

To help 150 foster care youth with high school credit recovery, GED preparation, college readiness, workforce development and experience, emergency assistance and psychological support.

Jobs for Arizona's Graduates, Phoenix, $7,500

To help more than 1,800 Arizona students and recent graduates improve their academic performance, increase their likelihood of graduating on time and prepare for success in college and careers.

Junior Achievement of Arizona, Tempe, $10,000

To provide money management and workforce readiness education to low-income students so they have skills needed to be successful in work and life.

Justa Center, Phoenix, $7,500

To help seniors who were experiencing homelessness and were recently rehoused be able to remain in their homes and not return to homelessness.

Kitchen on the Street, Phoenix, $7,500.

To provide meals to food-insecure children in Maricopa County.

Literacy Volunteers of Maricopa County, Phoenix, $10,000

To increase literacy in the community by helping adults obtain better employment, transition into postsecondary education and get job skills training.

Live & Learn, Phoenix, $7,500

To equip and empower 200 low-income women throughout Maricopa County whose lives have been impacted by poverty, homelessness or domestic violence. These women will be provided with the resources, education and employment skills to achieve long-term financial stability and security.

Maggie's Place, Phoenix, $7,500

To provide child care and interactive children’s programming for children ages 0-12 while their moms obtain educational, workforce and employment services in Maricopa County. The nonprofit has helped increase self-sufficiency and economic stability for moms and families throughout the county.

Maricopa County Community College District Foundation, Tempe, $7,500

To provide emergency food, rental assistance and other support services to enrolled disadvantaged students to increase their resilience and ability to stay in school and complete a college degree.

McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, Scottsdale, $7,500

To engage 3,750 students with hands-on STEAM learning experiences that bring awareness and promote appreciation of the Sonoran Desert.

Meals of Joy, Litchfield Park, $7,500

To prepare and deliver 1,375 nutritious and fresh meals to 55 seniors living in poverty or facing medical challenges in the West Valley.

MentorKids USA, Scottsdale, $7,500

To provide a safe, nurturing after-school environment that offers leadership development, enrichment, academics and discovery for over 200 underserved youth at zero cost to their families.

Midwest Food Bank, Gilbert, $7,500

To provide 12,500 nutritious snack packs to low-income students facing food insecurity, ensuring they have enough food over the weekend to return to school ready to learn.

Harvest Compassion Centers, Phoenix, $7,500

To provide fresh produce, additional groceries, essential hygiene products and clothing for 2,550 children living in Maryvale.

Native American Connections, Phoenix, $10,000

To maintain support services for 1,600 families in affordable housing and formerly homeless/disabled individuals in supportive housing. Native American Connections staff ensure access to health care and offer community events, after-school/summer activities for children, holiday gatherings, and classes on financial literacy, health/nutrition and domestic care at no cost to residents.

Native American Fatherhood and Families Association, Mesa, $7,500

To provide free parent education classes and workshops, family law and child support clinics, and child care services to families at risk for divorce, domestic violence, substance abuse, suicide and human trafficking.

Neighborhood Ministries, Phoenix, $7,500

To equip low-income Phoenix parents and guardians with the skills and resources needed to provide safe, stable homes for children.

Neighbors Who Care, Sun Lakes, $7,500

To provide 18,000 delivered hot meals, wellness checks and 14,000 trips to medical appointments to seniors residing in south Chandler and Sun Lakes.

New Life Center, Goodyear, $15,000

To provide emergency shelter and essential services to approximately 350 adults and children residing in Maricopa County and escaping violence.

New Pathways for Youth, Phoenix, $7,500

To offer underserved Phoenix youth workforce development/college and career planning sessions.

Northland Hospice and Palliative Care, Flagstaff, $7,500

To provide hospice care and thousands of nutritious meals to 91 low-income older adult patients, along with counseling to over 300 grieving family members in Flagstaff and rural Coconino County.

Nourish Phoenix, Phoenix, $7,500

To provide approximately 3.2 million meals through the distribution of 36,000 food boxes to over 17,000 low-income individuals experiencing food insecurity in the Phoenix metro.

Oakwood Creative Care, Mesa, $7,500

To distribute meals to low-income seniors living with cognitive and physical challenges in the Mesa area.

OCJ Kids, Phoenix, $7,500

To provide basic needs, services, mentoring, education and emotional support to up to 500 children and youth from the time they are removed from abusive homes and while they reside in Maricopa County-based foster group homes.

Paz de Cristo Community Center, Mesa, $7,500

To serve 327,000 nutritious meals and distribute more than 4,500 food boxes to 12,000 people in need from the Paz de Cristo Community Center.

Peer Solutions, Phoenix, $7,500

To reach over 20,000 youth, family and community partners committed to preventing child abuse.

Phoenix Public Library Foundation, Phoenix, $7,500

To keep over 12,500 children reading over the summer by creating joyful learning experiences that are free and accessible to all families in Phoenix.

Phoenix Symphony Association, Phoenix, $7,500

To teach STEM lessons using music to 1,879 Title I students and provide in-school concerts to another 3,235 students.

Prevent Child Abuse Arizona, Prescott Valley, $10,000

To host an annual statewide conference to gather 900 professionals, who in turn help nearly a million families and share evidence-based strategies that promote family resilience and stability.

PV Community Food Bank, Phoenix, $7,500

To distribute 1,072 food packs to Title I school students and turn "hungry weekends" into "happy weekends."

Read Better Be Better, Phoenix, $7,500.

To connect over 7,100 young readers with youth leaders to inspire a love of literacy and learning.

RISE Services, Mesa, $7,500

To provide essential items like clothes, shoes, diapers, wipes, bottles, formula and toys to approximately 500 children in foster, adoptive and at-risk families throughout Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona, Phoenix, $10,000

To provide 140 nights of rest to families with a critically ill or injured child by providing them with temporary housing close to the Valley hospitals caring for their children.

Rosie's House: A Music Academy for Children, Phoenix, $7,500

To give 140 free Mariachi lessons each week to students from metro Phoenix as they develop their full creative and personal potential. Rosie's House also provides underserved youth with mentorship, leadership opportunities, daily healthy meals and a safe place to be after school.

Ryan House, Phoenix, $7,500

To provide short-term respite care to nearly 300 families, offering a much-needed break from 24/7 caregiving as they navigate their child’s life-limiting or end-of-life journeys. These services allow families to reduce stress, connect to a supportive community and enhance their children's quality of life.

Sandra Day O'Connor Institute for American Democracy, Phoenix, $7,500

To educate more than 500 middle school and high school students about civics.

Save the Family Foundation of Arizona, Mesa, $10,000

To provide more than 600 families experiencing poverty and homelessness in Maricopa County with critical homeless prevention services, housing, case management and supportive services to help them stabilize, heal and thrive.

Scottsdale Arts, Scottsdale, $7,500

To support the organization's Memory Lounge, which provides creative-aging learning opportunities in visual art, dance, theatre and music to 300-plus adults with mild to moderate dementia and their care partners.

Scottsdale Training and Rehabilitation Services (STARS), Scottsdale, $7,500

To provide over 50 adults with intellectual and developmental challenges the opportunity to become more independent through inclusive and independent job placements.

Short Creek Dream Center, Phoenix, $7,500

To fund housing and therapy for four families with an average of seven children per household for two months, each escaping homelessness, human trafficking and abuse from polygamy.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Phoenix, $7,500

To build and deliver 1,000 beds to bed-less children in metro Phoenix.

Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Phoenix, $15,000

To prevent homelessness for 2,000 Valley families whose income levels are below the poverty level and who need support to maintain their household while suffering financial setbacks.

Sojourner Center, Phoenix, $10,000

To help 350 survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking achieve safety, healing, and self-sufficiency through emergency shelter and individualized trauma-informed support services. Sojourner is the only domestic shelter in the Valley that offers pet-friendly rooms where survivors and their children can stay together with their beloved pet companions.

Southern Arizona Association for the Visually Impaired, Phoenix, $7,500

To provide 100 children who are blind and their families with the tools and resources needed for them to play, learn, and communicate effectively in order to close the learning gap that exists between them and their sighted peers.

Southwest Human Development, Phoenix, $10,000

To maintain the Birth to Five Helpline, which supports Arizona parents, caregivers and early childhood professionals who call with questions or concerns about the young children in their care.

St. Joseph the Worker, Phoenix, $7,500

To provide 500 job-seeking clients with interview clothing for new employment opportunities.

St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance, Phoenix, $25,000

To provide food for 150,000 meals to improve the health and well-being of low-income children, seniors and adults in Maricopa County.

STEP: Student Expedition Program, Phoenix, $7,500.

To educate and empower over 200 low-income, first-generation Maricopa County high school students to enroll in and graduate from college.

Summer Youth Program Fund, Phoenix, $15,000

To help provide summer camps and other activities for at-risk and Title I students in Maricopa County.

Sun Health Foundation, Surprise, $7,500

To provide personalized patient care plans, caregiver support groups and support services to more than 1,300 families struggling to care for a loved one with dementia.

Sun Sounds Foundation, Phoenix, $7,500

To upgrade six Tempe recording studios and one master control computer so the nonprofit can produce programming and provide audio access to information for over 6,000 people who cannot read print because they have a disability.

Teach For America, Phoenix, $7,500

To recruit corps members to join a cohort of over 90 teachers who receive training and support and impact more than 7,000 students in low-income communities in the Valley.

Tempe Community Action Agency, Tempe, $10,000

To reduce food insecurity among 750 vulnerable older adults and adults with disabilities by providing 70,000 nutritious meals at senior centers and through home-delivered meals and food boxes.

Tempe Community Council, Tempe, $7,500.

To support the Threadz Teen Clothing Closet program, which provides personal hygiene items, school supplies, and clothing to nearly 10,000 Tempe middle and high school students who need a helping hand.

The Arizona Pet Project, Phoenix, $7,500

To help 10 families with pets access shelter or housing by removing pet-related barriers to social assistance.

The Be Kind People Project, Phoenix, $7,500

To provide 4,000 "Kindness Care Kits" to people experiencing homelessness and a year-long, comprehensive youth development program to 5,400 low-income students in 10 Maricopa County Title I schools.

The Opportunity Tree, Phoenix, $7,500

To provide 150 youth with intellectual and developmental disabilities with workforce development programming that will help them transition successfully from high school to employment, independence and adulthood.

The Salvation Army, Phoenix, $20,000

To serve holiday meals and provide seasonal assistance to thousands of community members in need, including children, seniors and those experiencing homelessness in metro Phoenix.

Thrive AZ, Peoria, $10,000

To distribute 150 new twin beds to at-risk children in Maricopa County to provide the safe sleep required to prevent them from entering the foster care system.

Time Out, Payson, $10,000

To improve the safety and well-being of 322 survivors of domestic violence and their accompanying children by creating an inclusive environment that promotes healing, empowerment and emotional safety.

Treasures 4 Teachers, Tempe, $7,500

To provide free school supplies to 10,500 students in need, ensuring they have the necessary materials to learn successfully and improving their opportunities to thrive in the classroom.

U.S.VETS, Phoenix, $7,500

To provide meals and food boxes to 250 homeless and at-risk veterans and families in Maricopa County.

U.S.VETS — Prescott, Prescott, $7,500

To provide 17,000 meals and food boxes to homeless and at-risk veterans and families in Yavapai County.

UMOM New Day Centers, Phoenix, $25,000

To provide 2,000 bed nights of safe shelter and services at the organization's Family Emergency Shelter.

United Food Bank, Mesa, $7,500

To purchase nutritious, kid-friendly snacks and meals for the organization's student hunger programs, which will benefit over 16,000 food-insecure children and youth.

Unlimited Potential, Phoenix, $10,000

To distribute 150,000 pounds of free organic produce directly benefiting nearly 20,000 individuals, engage a community store to increase healthy food options, promote local farmers via four outdoor pop-up markets next to the community store, provide biometric readings for 500 people and empower a minimum of 800 individuals to lead healthier lives through cooking demonstrations and in-person education.

Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center, Scottsdale, $7,500

To provide scholarships for children of families experiencing economic hardship to attend the nonprofit's early childhood center and after-school programs.

Valley of the Sun United Way, Phoenix, $10,000

To help approximately 225 children and families who are experiencing or are at risk of homelessness obtain improved or permanent housing.

Valley of the Sun YMCA, Phoenix, $10,000

To serve meals and snacks to children who would have experienced food insecurity and provide services to seniors, including transportation to non-emergency medical appointments, case management for clients recently released from the hospital, installation of safety equipment, grocery shopping, and activities and outings for socialization.

Valley Youth Theatre, Phoenix, $7,500

To improve the reading, comprehension and critical thinking skills of 400 elementary school-aged children from Title I schools across the Valley through the nonprofit's award-winning Literacy and the Arts Program.

ValleyLife, Phoenix, $7,500

To provide vocational support services for 200 people with developmental disabilities that allow them to attain and retain jobs, including work tools/shoes, uniforms, haircuts/hygiene supplies and transportation.

Valleywise Health Foundation, Phoenix, $7,500

The Valleywise Health Family Resource Centers provide families with access to resources, including parenting classes and early education programs.

Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition, Sedona, $7,500

To deliver in-home care coordination to the elderly and mobility-challenged adults in the Verde Valley. This service includes comprehensive needs assessments and ensures consistent access to health care services, transportation, nutritious food, technology support, community resources and essential social connections.

Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity, Cottonwood, $7,500

To provide critical home repairs to low-income families, the elderly, veterans and other underserved populations.

VMLC Charities, Fountain Hills, $7,500

To provide emergency financial assistance to 225 struggling veterans in Arizona, helping them stay in their homes, keep their jobs and feed their families.

Voices for CASA Children, Scottsdale, $7,500

To connect Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers with children who are in foster care due to abuse or neglect.

Waste Not, Scottsdale, $10,000

To distribute 75,000 or more meals to at least 465 low-income Maricopa County children, families and seniors experiencing food insecurity.

Wesley Community Center, Phoenix, $7,500

To provide tuition assistance and made-from-scratch meals and snacks to children. Food is often sent home to combat food insecurity.

Xico Arte y Cultura, Phoenix, $7,500

To provide 1,000 individuals access to Indigenous and Latino artists and traditional art forms through exhibitions, community workshops, youth programs, printmaking and interactive digital spaces.

YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix, Glendale, $15,000

To provide 1,000 seniors and disabled adults with 100,000-plus nutritious meals, companionship, activities and referrals to health care resources.

