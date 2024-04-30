Search warrant served at Kettering apartment after suspected human legs found in trash bags

WHIO Staff
·1 min read

The search for answers about body parts found in Trotwood has expanded after investigators served a search warrant in Kettering.

The warrant was served last Friday night at an apartment on Croftshire Drive.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Trotwood police received 911 calls and texts last Monday that brought them to the discovery of body parts.

Police confirmed with News Center 7 that they are suspected human legs. They were brought to the Miami Valley Crime Lab for help identifying whose remains they are, but police are not stopping their all-out search for answers.

We will continue updating this story.