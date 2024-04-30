Search warrant served at Kettering apartment after suspected human legs found in trash bags

The search for answers about body parts found in Trotwood has expanded after investigators served a search warrant in Kettering.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell will have the latest details on the investigation LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

The warrant was served last Friday night at an apartment on Croftshire Drive.

>> RELATED: Witness reports human legs found in trash bags outside Trotwood home; Crime lab investigating

As News Center 7 previously reported, Trotwood police received 911 calls and texts last Monday that brought them to the discovery of body parts.

Police confirmed with News Center 7 that they are suspected human legs. They were brought to the Miami Valley Crime Lab for help identifying whose remains they are, but police are not stopping their all-out search for answers.

We will continue updating this story.