Search underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ man accused of shooting wife at Lebanon apartment complex

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A search is underway for a man who is accused of shooting his wife at an apartment complex in Lebanon, police announced Saturday.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, officers were sent to the Ridge Apartments located in the 500 block of Fairview Avenue on Saturday, May 18 just before 12:30 a.m. to respond to a shots fired call.

Officials said when officers arrived they found a woman who had been shot multiple times. The woman was reportedly taken to Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital where she died.

Steve Yarbrough (Courtesy: Lebanon Police Department)

After further investigation, officers said they learned that 42-year-old Steve Yarbrough, of Lebanon, shot the victim — who is believed to be his wife — multiple times and fled the scene.

The Lebanon Police Department announced that Yarbrough is now wanted for criminal homicide and the search for him continues.

He is believed to be driving a 1998 green Dodge pickup truck with TN tag BRR-2561, and a red lawn mower in the bed of the truck.

Authorities reported he previously lived in Jackson, Tennessee and could be traveling to the West Tennessee area.

Yarbrough is considered “armed and dangerous.” Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

