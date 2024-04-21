In search of the 'Tomato King': Finding a Mexican migrant politician, rooted in California soil

I am drawn equally to Don Andrés Bermúdez’s larger-than-life character—in his signature all-black cowboy ensemble—and by the unprecedented transnational movement he ignited.

Bermúdez, the “Tomato King,” who died of cancer in 2009 at just 58, willed himself from undocumented field worker and ranch hand to naturalized U.S. citizen; from successful farmer and labor contractor in California to pathbreaking congressman and migrant politician in Mexico.

As his biographer, I’ve been tracing his path through rural swaths of California. The journey is a reminder of how Bermúdez, and others, have made the state their home while maintaining lifelong ties to their ancestral motherlands.

I started by taking the 99 Highway to Porterville, where the Bermúdez clan’s U.S. trailblazers first arrived in the mid-20th century as part of the Bracero program, which brought hundreds of thousands of guest workers from Mexico to the fields of California.

In Porterville, I meet a group of Bermúdez’s first cousins and contemporaries. Their aging bodies and visible ailments—strained backs, aching knees—are a testament to lifetimes of physically taxing work in the fields.

We sit on their back patio under a light drizzle and talk. Like any good transnational testimonio, the assembled elders start by honoring their elders, the patriarchs who first came to the U.S. They left rough upbringings in the scattered ranchos of the Zacatecas mountains, where they migrated seasonally between their native El Cargadero and Cueva Grande, tending drought-stricken land and famished dairy cows.

These pioneers eventually landed in the Central Valley. They worked the crop circuit up and down rural California, picking grapes, peaches, apricots, plums, strawberries, cherries, oranges, and olives. Labor contractors murdered workers for their paychecks. The migra launched raids that sent them scattering through orchards “like deer.”

When Bermúdez followed these forbears, arriving in Porterville in 1969, he did what the rest of the single migrants did, his cousins tell me: worked, drank, smoked, dated.

But Bermúdez’s path diverged from other young undocumented migrants’ stories when he left town. After briefly returning to Mexico to marry and start a family, Bermúdez moved them all to the U.S., choosing Winters, a small town of just over 7,000, for its yearlong agricultural work. A white rancher named Tufts saw in Bermúdez a swift English learner and a hard worker, consistently the fastest picker on his crew. He invited Bermúdez and his family to move into a trailer home on the ranch property.

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, the flow of migrant workers into California was plentiful, and Bermúdez, now bilingual, struck out on his own and began recruiting laborers for the U.S. Forest Service. By the 1990s, he returned to Winters a wealthy man and ventured into tomato growing—this time, as his own boss. He got involved in every stage of production, from sowing to transplanting, even innovating a technique that would earn him the “Tomato King” moniker, adapting agricultural machinery for a greater yield. He supplied Ragu, Morning Star, Del Monte, and Campbell’s.

Most dream of a return. But Bermúdez actually managed to go back to Mexico—where he took an unlikely and unprecedented leap into the Machiavellian world of Mexican politics in 2001 when he was elected mayor of his hometown of Jerez, in the state of Zacatecas.

This victory was overturned—because his primary residence was in the U.S.—but he won again in 2004, after his binational residency was established, then left that post to run for federal congress in Mexico City two years later. There, Bermúdez championed migrant causes, including allocating greater federal resources for the repatriation of paisanos who died in the U.S. Critics will insist that Bermúdez was drawn by the allure of power; still, as a mayor and congress member, he battled the establishment by giving migrants a voice.

He was diagnosed with cancer during his congressional term, which led him back across the border. His death wish, his son Andrés Junior later told me, was to be buried in Winters, where all his immediate family now lived.

Today, his entire nuclear family has plots in the area where Bérmudez was laid to rest. To paraphrase the migration scholar Osman Balkan, the interred bodies serve as anchors, investing the soil with political meaning for relatives and survivors.

Adrián Félix is an associate professor of ethnic studies at the University of California, Riverside, and the author of "Specters of Belonging: The Political Life Cycle of Mexican Migrants." This was written for Zócalo Public Square.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: In search of the 'Tomato King'