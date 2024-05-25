Search for primate on the loose in South Carolina in second day

The search for a wayward primate in South Carolina was in its second day Friday as its owner hired help to corral the animal in the town of Walterboro.

Authorities on Saturday said the ape was kept as a pet. It's unclear exactly how the animal, possibly a baboon, escaped.

The pursuit of the rare animal started Thursday when someone reported an ape was attempting to attack a dog in its yard in the Walterboro area, according to NBC affiliate WCBD of Charleston.

Colleton County Law Enforcement Complex in S.C. (Google Maps)

On the second day of the chase, the Colleton County Sheriff's Office urged residents to remain vigilant, keep close watch on pets, and never approach a wild animal.

The owner was not identified, and authorities so far have not suggested wrongdoing.

Though South Carolina generally states that possession of an exotic animal, like a tiger, monkey or bear is prohibited, it does allow owners to keep their pets if they maintain and update the animal's registration.

Walterboro, about 50 miles west of Charleston, has a population of 5,544 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com