Search dog, drone help recover missing man's body from Pawcatuck River in Westerly

The body of a man who went missing soon after he fell into the Pawcatuck River on Sunday evening has been found, according to Westerly police.

Searchers found the man Monday morning with help from both an underwater drone and a search dog, said Westerly police Chief Paul Gingerella.

Video recorded by a surveillance camera shows that the man, who was unsteady on his feet, fell into the river shortly before police were called to the scene at about 7 p.m. Sunday, Gingerella said.

Search for the man extended into Monday

Police, firefighters and even a Coast Guard helicopter crew looked for the missing man without success after that, he said.

Then, on Monday morning, Westerly police took a call from a volunteer organization that can deploy trained search dogs.

The name of the group, which was featured in Sunday's Providence Journal, is Rhode Island Canine Search and Rescue.

The dog detected the presence of a body in an area that was about 30 feet from where the man had been standing, Gingerella said. It was also about 8 feet from the shore.

An underwater drone operated by firefighters from South Kingstown's Union Fire District then located the body, Gingerella said.

The body was at a depth of about 10 feet and impossible to see from above due to murky conditions, he said.

No signs of foul play

Gingerella, who had only just recently made contact with the man's father, was waiting to release the man's identity.

Police have found no signs of foul play, he said, emphasizing that the video showed the man, who was alone, stumble and fall into the river.

This was at a location close to the public boat ramp on Main Street in downtown Westerly.

Finn, the dog handled by Jennifer Anderson, identified a small area nearby where divers eventually recovered the body.

Gingerella said that based on what had happened Sunday night, he believes searchers would have needed a substantial change in conditions to find the body without help from Finn. The dog's help was essential, he said.

