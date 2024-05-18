Search continues for critically missing Milwaukee man who left group home Sunday

The search continues for a critically missing Milwaukee father who left his group home last Sunday.

The search continues for a critically missing Milwaukee man, Carvell Jennings, who was last seen Sunday, May 12. He's pictured here with his daughter, Ebony Jennings.

"We looked in all the areas by the house," his daughter Ebony Jennings told the Journal Sentinel. "We kind-of just hit a dead end."

Carvell Jennings, 59 was last seen Sunday, May 12, at about 4 p.m. in the 6600 block of West Brentwood Avenue, according to police. He left from his group home going west, toward 76th Street.

"He was heading towards 76th and Mill Road," his daughter said. "But I haven't gotten anybody to give me any footage or anything. I'm still trying to seek that from police -- to get some street footage -- to see which way he went."

Jennings is described as Black, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighing roughly 127 pounds. He has a slim build, black and gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and gray sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes and a blue cap.

"He's a good person and a great daddy," Ebony Jennings said.

Anyone with information about Jennings' whereabouts is asked to call MPD's Fourth District at 414-935-7242.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to people who may be especially vulnerable due to a variety of factors.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Search continues for critically missing Milwaukee man last seen Sunday