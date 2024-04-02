Search for Ames' next superintendent heats up, candidates remain confidential

The search for a new superintendent for the Ames Community School District is "winding up," the school board said at Monday's meeting, April 1, though much of the remaining process will remain confidential.

The board will conduct two rounds of interviews in the coming weeks to evaluate candidates for the superintendent position.

Current Ames superintendent Julious Lawson announced he was leaving the district on Jan. 28. His last day will be June 30, ending a two-year tenure to take a position with the Zion School District in eastern Illinois.

The Ames Community School District is working with Hazard, Young, Attea Associates to fill the opening, the same firm that helped recruit and hire Lawson two years ago.

Finalists will remain confidential

The Ames CSD School Board held a closed session on Monday to discuss its ongoing search. Board president Kelly Winfrey said HYA helped introduce several candidates.

The board will hold additional closed-session meetings this week and next to review the interview process.

Winfrey said the search is confidential, and the finalists will not be publicized.

"It's really a strategy to make sure we get the best candidates," Winfrey said. "Some of the best candidates are more likely to apply if their home district isn't alerted that they might be leaving."

The board initially instructed HYA to offer five to seven candidates that will be narrowed down to two or three finalists.

The board hopes to select a candidate for the superintendent position by the end of April or early May.

A few other districts in Iowa have also conducted private superintendent searches. Des Moines Public Schools did not reveal their finalists last February, while Cedar Rapids also chose to keep their finalists confidential.

Local communities should trust their school boards to hire the right person, Lisa Remy, executive director of School Administrators of Iowa told the Des Moines Register in 2023.

“That superintendent-school board relationship is vital to the success or moving a district forward,” Remy said. “The school board is elected as representatives of their community. It's important that people trust them to know what the needs are of that school community.”

More students, higher valuations increase property tax

Ames CSD's proposed property tax rate for the 2025 fiscal year is about $14.04, slightly higher than its current rate of $13.93.

It was revealed at a previous school board meeting on March 25 that the bump was due to higher student enrollment and valuations. Enrollment increased by 107 students, and valuations increased by 4.6%.

The board held a public forum on Monday for residents to comment or ask questions about the proposed property tax.

Ames resident Deanna Ward wondered how the proposal would impact her property taxes. She also inquired if students were transferring to other districts and if enrollment was increasing.

The school board did not directly respond to the posed questions on Monday and will follow up at a later date.

The 2025 fiscal year budget will be presented on April 8, followed by another public hearing on April 22. The school board is also scheduled to adopt the budget on April 22.

